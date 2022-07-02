Government offices close for holiday

FORT WORTH – James Ira McNabb, Sr., 77, died on June 29, 2022 after a stroke. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on July 9, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Preston Furlow officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect temperatures to skyrocket across the Intermountain West heading into this weekend, with a few locales potentially reaching their hottest levels of the year thus far. A northward shift in the jet stream will allow a ‘heat dome’ to build across much of the West and High Plains...
It gives us no joy to spoil anyone's holiday swimming excursion. However, if your plans for the long weekend include splashing around at the Texas Coast, be warned you may be wading into poop-infested waters. In 2021, 55 out of 61 Texas beaches tested by environmental regulators were found potentially...
