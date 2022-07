It was in the early 2000s when Ron Vlach found out that Fremont’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show was in jeopardy. “Whoever was putting on the show at Fremont decided it was too much work and too much planning,” said Vlach, a military veteran. “We figured that all of the smaller communities around Fremont have a fireworks show so I talked to a few of my friends and they said we should just resurrect it.”

FREMONT, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO