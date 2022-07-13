Amazon Prime Day pet deals 2022: These are the best deals you can still get

The Prime Day pet deals may be entering their final hours but there's still huge savings of up to 76% to be had across a wide range of products and accessories

We may be entering the final hours of this annual sales extravaganza, but the Amazon Prime Day pet deals are continuing to roll in thick and fast with plenty of amazing bargains still up for grabs.

We're seeing some fantastic savings on the best pet cameras, flea treatments, beds, toys, pet trackers and so much more. So, if you've been wanting to spoil your fur baby but haven't been able to justify the normal price of some of these items, with prices so low today, it's an ideal time to buy.

If it's big ticket items that you're after, like the best vacuum cleaners for pet hair, now is a great time to buy, with savings of up to 76% that we're unlikely to see again until the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale in November.

But while it's great to purchase these typically more expensive items when they're on sale, the focus of the Amazon Prime Day pet deals isn't solely focused here. If you're after savings on items that are generally more affordable, you'll find these slashed in price too - meaning it's a great time to stock up on all those essentials.

As we head into the final leg of this bumper annual sale, now's your last chance to score a great deal on a huge selection of pet products and accessories, so be sure to get in quick as in a few hours we'll be back to seeing those regular price tags!

PetsRadar's pick of the best Amazon Prime Day pet deals

Best Prime Day deals at Amazon US

Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera

RRP: $149.00 | Now: $89.95 | Save: $59.05 (40%) (opens in new tab)

Keep an eye on your pet anytime, anywhere with this fantastic all-in-one pet monitor that features full HD 1080p live streaming video, 160° wide-angle view, clear 30-feet night vision, and 8x digital zoom. It also has a treat dispenser and two-way audio so you can speak with your fur friend when you're out of the house, plus get 24/7 online vet support whenever you need it.

Zesty Paws Allergy Immune Supplement for Dogs

RRP: $28.97 | Now: $20.28 | Save: $8.69 (30%) (opens in new tab)

Boost your pup's health with these grain-free soft chews that support immune, histamine, and digestive health for dogs with skin, seasonal, and environmental allergy issues. With probiotics and omeaga-3 fatty acids, these chews do a wonderful job of nourishing the digestive system, skin and coat so your pup can look and feel their best from the inside out.

K&H Pet Products Bucket Booster Pet Seat

RRP: $153.99 | Now: $58.51 | Save: $95.48 (62%) (opens in new tab)

Looking to give your small dog a great view when you're hitting the open road together? Then this booster seat could be just the ticket. Available in a range of colors, it measures 22 x 20 x 16 inches and comes with firm foam bolsters around the outside to keep your fur friend safe and secure. The cozy and plush fleece interior is super comfortable and the cover is machine washable for easy cleaning.

Kitty City XL Wide Corrugate Cat Scratchers 3 Pieces

RRP: $21.99 | Now: $12.77 | Save: $9.22 (42%) (opens in new tab)

If you want to give your feline friend somewhere to sharpen their claws but don't want a scratching post cluttering up your living space, these scratching pads are ideal. Measuring 18 x 10 x 1.5 inches and made of non-toxic recycled corrugated cardboard, these provide an excellent surface for your fur kid to sink their claws into.

Gamma2 Nano Automatic Cat Feeder & Dog Feeder

RRP: $90.53 | Now: $66.99 | Save: $23.54 (26%) (opens in new tab)

Simplify pet feeding with this jam proof food dispenser that allows you to choose from six preset mealtimes or you can program your own. Holds up to 7.5 pounds of average size pet food and each meal is delivered in set portions to ensure your fur friend doesn't over eat. The storage compartment’s darker color limits light exposure while patented Gamma2 air seals lock freshness in and keeps moisture out, helping to keep your pet's food fresher for longer.

Tractive Waterproof GPS Cat Tracker

RRP: $49.99 | Now: $29.99 | Save: $20.00 (40%) (opens in new tab)

If you have a moggy who likes to be on the move and you want to be able to keep tabs of where they are, this GPS tracker could well be the answer to your prayers. With live tracking and location history, a lightweight and waterproof design, and a virtual fence feature, this cat tracker offers great peace of mind.

Raxurt Sprinkler Pad for Dogs

RRP: $39.99 | Now: $25.48 | Save: $14.51 (36%) (opens in new tab)

Help your pup to beat the heat and stay cool this summer with this durable sprinkler pad. Available in two sizes and with a non-slip design, this will provide hours of fun for the entire human and fur family.

Simple Solution Training Puppy Pads

RRP: $61.99 | Now: $46.09 | Save: $15.90 (26%) (opens in new tab)

Measuring 28" x 30", these puppy pads are 60% larger than standard pads and are designed with six layers of absorbency to prevent leakage and neutralise odors. Great for use while potty training your puppy, they're also suitable for senior dogs who may be experiencing incontinence.

Orthopedic Dog Bed for Large Dogs

RRP: $59.97 | Now: $30.32 | Save: $29.65 (49%) (opens in new tab)

Constructed with resilient egg foam for a high level of comfort and pressure re-distribution, this bed provides orthopedic and joint support to help relieve pain for a comfortable nights sleep. Lined with a water-resistant cover with stops urine from penetrating into the foam, it's machine washable and can be tumble dried on a low heat.

Embark Dog DNA Test Kit

RRP: $199.00 | Now: $127.00 | Save: $72.00 (36%) (opens in new tab)

The most scientifically advanced dog DNA test currently available, this kit from Embark screens for 350+ dog breeds and tests over 230,000 genetic markers. The results of the DNA test will be analysed and you'll receive a comprehensive report 2-4 weeks after you've mailed the kit back.

PETKIT Water Fountain

RRP: $45.99 | Now: $27.99 | Save: $18.00 (39%) (opens in new tab)

This 2L/68oz water fountain for cats and small dogs works to provide fresher, cleaner and better tasting running water to entice your pet to drink up. Featuring a water level window that allows you to monitor your fur baby's intake, an ultra quiet pump, and a quadruple filtration system, this is a great deal on a popular water fountain.

Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera

RRP: $229.00 | Now: $159.20 | Save $69.80 (30%) (opens in new tab)

Keep an eye on your fur friend 24/7 with this pet cam that features 1080p HD video, 160° ultra-wide-angle view, 4 x zoom, and night vision. It also comes with a built-in pet safe laser toy which you can control from your phone or set to autoplay mode to entertain your pet while you’re gone.

Bissell BARKBATH Dual Use Portable Dog Bath & Deep Cleaner

RRP: $199.99 | Now: $159.99 | Save $40.99 (20%) (opens in new tab)

A great option if your pup doesn't like getting lathered up in tub, this portable dog bath uses no-rinse shampoo so that you can gently clean your fur baby from any room in the house. With three customisable spray nozzles to suit every fur length, it also comes with grooming clips and a soft suction system that pulls the dirt out from your dog's fur.

Bags on Board Dog Poop Bags 200 count

RRP: $20.99 | Now: $12.74 | Save: $8.25 (39%) (opens in new tab)

Stock up on this essential pet product and you'll get 200 poop bags that are 2 x thicker and stronger than regular bags and trap more odor. With handle ties to make fastening a piece of cake, they're durable, leak proof and come in a handy dispensing box.

Phoenix Kiss Cat Carrier

RRP: $36.99 | Now: $29.59 | Save: $7.40 (20%) (opens in new tab)

Keep your feline friend (or small dog) safe and secure while on the go with this soft cat carrier that measures 18 x 11 x 11 inches. Suitable for pets under 18 lbs, it comes with a reversible pad that keeps your furkid warm in the winter and cool in the summer, is durable and waterproof, offers plenty of ventilation and meets the specifications for most airlines.

eufy Pet Automatic Dog Paw Cleaner

RRP: $59.99 | Now: $47.99 | Save: $12.00 (20%) (opens in new tab)

Offering a fast and mighty clean, this automatic dog paw cleaner will get each of your pup's paws sparkling in just 20 seconds. Suitable for medium and large size breeds, the dog paw cleaner contains 85 soft silicone bristles aligned in a multi-layered structure. Easy to use, it's safe, waterproof and one charge will last for two weeks.

LIFIS Macrame Cat Hammock

RRP: $45.99 | Now: $36.79 | Save: $9.20 (20%) (opens in new tab)

Treat your kitty to a luxury sleep spot with this beautiful hammock that will both delight your feline friend and add a touch of class to your home decor. Made from high quality cotton rope and with an elegant design, the hammock measures 19.7 x 15 x 39 inches and the angle of the bed is adjustable, so it can be hung on a wall, radiator or anywhere else in the house.

Blink Outdoor 3 camera kit with Blink Mini

RRP: $284.98 | Now: $124.99 | Save: $159.99 (56%) (opens in new tab)

Grab this incredible deal on the popular Blink Outdoor camera and get 3 of these little beauties plus the Blink Mini thrown in for free! Monitor your pets and your home day and night with these wireless, battery-powered cameras that feature 1080 HD video, motion detection and two way audio.

Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs

RRP: $46.99 | Now: $33.14 | Save: $13.85 (29%) (opens in new tab)

Protect your pooch from pesky parasites for 90 days with this 3 dose flea and tick treatment from Frontline. Waterproof, fast-acting and easy to apply, it's suitable for dogs and puppies over the age of eight weeks.

PetSafe CozyUp Folding Dog Stairs

RRP: $62.99 | Now: $36.95 | Save: $26.04 (41%) (opens in new tab)

If you have a senior dog, small pup or one who suffers from arthritis or joint pain, give them a helping hand up onto the couch or bed with this set of folding dog stairs. Strong and durable, it supports pets up to 150 lbs and it folds down flat for easy storage when not in use.

POLAME Pet Water Fountain

RRP: $49.98 | Now: $32.99 | Save: $16.99 (34%) (opens in new tab)

This 2.5L large capacity water fountain is ideal for encouraging cats and small dogs to drink more throughout the day. With an ultra-quiet pump, triple filtration system and three different flow designs, this easy-to-clean, dishwasher-safe pet fountain offers clean and fresh water 24/7.

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum

RRP: $585.97 | Now: $139.97 | Save: $446.00 (76%) (opens in new tab)

Grab an absolutely mammoth 76% off this 6-in-1 vacuum cleaner from INSE that has a powerful 145W motor and strong suction that make light work of pet hair. The battery provides 45 minutes of run time and it has a 5 stage fully sealed cyclone filtration system that captures 99.99% of fine particles.

Owlet Home Pet Camera with Treat Dispenser

RRP: $159.99 | Now: $99.95 | Save: $60.04 (38%) (opens in new tab)

If you've been wanting to try out a pet camera, there's never been a better time with this fantastic $60 saving on the Owlet. Easy to set up, it comes with two-way audio, treat dispenser, night vision, and advanced motion detection. Perfect for keeping an eye on your fur friend when you're out of the house.

Teodty Warming Dog Bed

RRP: $59.96 | Now: $39.95 | Save: $20.00 (33%) (opens in new tab)

Available in medium through to x-large, this high quality dog bed is stuffed with eco-friendly PP fiber that warms on contact, helping to relieve aches and pains in the joints and muscles. Breathable and comfortable, it's fully machine washable and works beautifully either alone or in a crate.

SmartCat Pioneer Pet Ultimate Scratching Post

RRP: $69.99 | Now: $49.99 | Save: $20.00 (29%) (opens in new tab)

Far and away one of the most popular cat scratching posts on Amazon and for good reason - the 32" height allows for a brilliant stretch and the fibrous and durable woven sisal naturally inspires scratching. The sturdy 16″ by 16″ base eliminates tipping and wobbling and it can be assembled quickly with just two screws.

BestPet 42-inch Folding Metal Dog Crate

RRP: $109.99 | Now: $50.88 | Save: $59.11 (54%) (opens in new tab)

Talk about a bargain! This secure dog crate features two doors and two heavy-duty slide bolt latches to ensure your canine companion stays safe whether at home or on the go. It folds flat for easy storage when not in use and includes a durable leak-proof ABS composite tray to make cleaning up a breeze.

Purina ONE Natural Dry Cat Food 16 lb. bag

RRP: $31.29 | Now: $24.68 | Save: $6.61 (21%) (opens in new tab)

Packed full of nutrition in every bite, this healthy and delicious formula from Purina uses real chicken as the first ingredient and contains no artificial flavors and preservatives. The kibble has a satisfyingly crunchy outer shell and a mouthwateringly meaty interior that's bound to win over even the fussiest feline fur baby.

PHOEPET No Pull Dog Harness

RRP: $27.99 | Now: $16.83 | Save: $11.16 (40%) (opens in new tab)

Available in XS through to XL in a wide range of striking colors, this dog harness is easy to put on and take off and features reflective material to ensure your pup is visible in the dark. It also has two sturdy metal loop hooks to reduce pulling and a mesh lining for breathability.

PetSafe Healthy Pet Water Station or Feeder

RRP: $34.99 | Now: $21.95 | Save: $13.04 (37%) (opens in new tab)

Available in 1/2, 1 or 2 1/2 gallon water capacities or between 2-4 pounds of dog or cat food, the PetSafe Healthy Pet Water or Feeder Station offers your hungry hound or craving kitty the perfect pitstop in which to keep hydrated or pick up a handy snack whenever they want it.

It's easy to disassemble too: simply pop the removable stainless steel bowl in the dishwasher.

SportPet Designs Large Pop Open Kennel, Portable Cat Cage Kennel

RRP: $33.99 | Now: $20.99 | Save: $13.00 (38%) (opens in new tab)

Looking for a convenient way to transport your pet? Then all you need is the SportPet Designs Large Pop Open Kennel. Available in a simple chic gray color or an eye-catching holiday tartan, this soft-sided kennel makes for a cozy cove for your cat or a dog up to 50 lb at home or on the go

PENN-PLAX Reptology Lizard Lounger

RRP: $28.38 | Now: $13.96 | Save: $14.58 (51%) (opens in new tab)

Give your reptile the perfect resting place with this best-selling lizard lounger. It provides a safe, fun, and interactive space for your reptile to climb around on.

These handwoven, 100% natural seagrass hammocks allow your pet to self-regulate their temperature by moving closer or further from a basking light, when on an incline, they’ll know how high to climb!

Zonli Dog Cooling Mat

RRP: $29.99 | Now: $19.03 | Save: $10.96 (37%) (opens in new tab)

Requiring no water, electricity, or refrigeration, the ZonLi Dog Cooling mat is made from Japanese Arc-Chill cool technology fabric that enables your dog to sleep comfortably in spite of the heat. Soft and breathable, it has been designed for double-sided use and is machine washable.

On2Pets Cat Condo Furniture

RRP: $199.99 | Now: $94.47 | Save: $105.52 (53%) (opens in new tab)

Provide your cat with the ultimate climbing experience without them ever leaving the safety and security of your living room. This realistic cat tree provides your cat with a leafy paradise all of their own.

Kong Wild Knots Bears Durable Dog Toys

RRP: $34.20 | Now: $30.79 | Save: $3.41 (10%) (opens in new tab)

Fancy getting your paws on the best-selling Kong Wild Knots Bear for less? The Kong Wild Knots Bear is a classic on the dog toy market: it's super durable for dogs who are on the destructive side but plush enough to provide them with comfort through the night.

eufy Pet Camera for Dogs and Cats

RRP: $199.99 | Now: $149.99 | Save: $50 (25%) (opens in new tab)

Keep an eye on your furkid with the eufy Pet Camera that now comes with a fantastic 25% off, saving you a cool $50. This perfect tech will act like a pet sitter sending you notifications for unusual movements detected, providing you with 2-way communication and allowing you to toss a treat to your special friend.

Bedsure Large Elevated Cooling Outdoor Dog Bed

RRP: $35.99 | Now: $28.79 | Save: $7.20 (20%) (opens in new tab)

Bedsure Elevated Dog Bed lifts your doggy pal off wet, muddy grass to keep him clean and cool, especially on rainy or hot days. Frame helps the pet bed stable and safely elevated for your dog to rest easy on while a durable sleeping surface supports your pets comfortably and resists rips from claws.

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed for Medium Dogs

RRP: $44.99 | Now: $32.79 | Save: $12.20 (27%) (opens in new tab)

This circular design donut dog bed is ideal for pets who like to curl up. The raised edges create a sense of security and provides excellent support for the head and neck and relieves joint and muscle pain.

Best Prime Day pet deals at Amazon UK

Chuckit Ultra Ball

RRP: £18.49 | Now: £11.40 | Save: £7.09 (38%) (opens in new tab)

With a high and dramatic bounce your canine companion will love, these balls offer outstanding buoyancy, visibility, and durability and can be used on both land and in the water. With a thick rubber core, these tough balls are built to last and the bright colors means your pup will have no problem giving chase.

Furbo Dog Camera

RRP: £245.00 | Now: £129.00 | Save: £116.00 (47%) (opens in new tab)

Featuring a 1080p full HD camera, 160º wide-angle, 4x zoom, night vision, two way audio and treat tossing, there isn't much this pet camera can't do! Get notifications straight to your phone when your dog is barking and chat with them using the talk feature to help them settle again.

Ferplast Combi 1 Hamsters and Small Rodents Cage

RRP: £44.48 | Now: £29.69 | Save: £14.79 (33%) (opens in new tab)

The perfect home for your hammy, this popular cage measures 40.5 x 22.5 x 29.5 centimetres and comes with a plastic transparent design that will allow you to keep an eye on your little fur friend. The upper grill is made of wire mesh to allow for plenty of ventilation and it comes with a drinking bottle, bowl, wheel, and tubes for playing.

Amazon Brand Cat Activity Centre

RRP: £49.99 | Now: £39.99 | Save: £10.00 (20%) (opens in new tab)

A firm favourite amongst feline pet parents, this popular cat tree from Amazon's own brand measures 48 x 45 x 86 centimetres and is suitable for 2 - 3 cats. Comfortable and stable, it features two condos, scratching posts and pad, a plush toy and a bed. Comfortable and cozy, the top bed is detachable for easy cleaning.

YOKA Dog Bowls

RRP: £18.99 | Now: £11.47 | Save: £7.52 (40%) (opens in new tab)

Made of high quality stainless steel, these stainless steel bowls come on a non-spill and non-slip silicone tray and are ideal for both dogs and cats. Easy to separate for cleaning, each bowl can hold 400 ml of food or water.

pecute Pet Nail File Grinders

RRP: £19.99 | Now: £13.93 | Save: £6.06 (30%) (opens in new tab)

Trim your pet's nails with this super affordable little device that is quiet, offers two different speeds, and comes with a powerful motor that ensures quick and safe trimming. Runs for four hours with each one hour charge and is suitable for all pets, from small dogs and cats to large breeds.

TP-Link Tapo Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera

RRP: £30.31 | Now: £23.99 | Save: £6.32 (21%) (opens in new tab)

Keep an eye on your furry friend when you're out and about with this nifty little camera that features night vision up to 30 feet, two-way audio, motion detection and activity zones and SD storage (card not included). Works with Alexa and Google Home and there's no hub required.

Amazon Basics Collapsible Cat House

RRP: £25.49 | Now: £20.49 | Save: £5.00 (20%) (opens in new tab)

This cube-shaped cat house offers your kitty a fun and relaxing place to lounge, hide, and play. With a suede bottom and sides and a cozy sherpa top, this cat house features an interior den for your feline friend to retreat to and circular cut-outs for interactive play. Easy to assemble and wipe clean, plus it folds down for convenient storage when not in use.

Cat Mate C500 Automatic Pet Feeder

RRP: £65.92 | Now: £43.95 | Save: £21.97 (33%) (opens in new tab)

Your pet will never miss a meal with this fantastic automatic pet feeder that can dispense both wet and dry food. Schedule up to four meals, with each compartment being able to hold 330g of food. Comes with a tamper-resistant lid to prevent your foodie fur baby from accessing their meals ahead of time.

FRONTLINE Plus Flea & Tick Treatment for Cats and Ferrets 6 Pipettes

RRP: £38.99 | Now: £25.45 | Save: £13.54 (35%) (opens in new tab)

Keep your feline fur friend flea free with this well regarded topical flea treatment from FRONTLINE. Fleas are killed within 24 hours and ticks within 48 hours and it's easy to apply - simply empty one pipette onto your cat's skin at the base of the neck and it will quickly spread over their coat.

Felix As Good As It Looks Ocean Feasts Cat Food

RRP: £19.49 | Now: £12.00 | Save: £7.49 (38%) (opens in new tab)

With a whopping 57% off this 40-pouch pack of cat food, there's never been a better time to stock up your cupboards. Featuring dishes made from cod, plaice, tuna and salmon, these meals are 100% complete and balanced and are packed with omega-6 fatty acids and other essential vitamins and minerals to nourish your kitty from the inside out.

Safety 1st Secure Tech Simply Close Metal Pet Gate

RRP: £29.99 | Now: £24.99 | Save: £5.00 (17%) (opens in new tab)

Ideal for keeping your furry friends out of places you don't want them to be, this pet gate fits openings from 73 cm to 80 cm and has a U-shaped frame with 4 pressure points to provide a solid fit. This pet gate is easy to install and there's no drilling required.

FELIWAY Classic 30 day starter kit

RRP: £39.94 | Now: £18.99 | Save: £20.95 (52%) (opens in new tab)

Backed by over 25 years of science & research, FELIWAY contains the feline facial pheromone that a cat releases when they rub up against something to mark an area as safe and secure. By diffusing this into the air, the FELIWAY can help anxious and stressed cats to feel calmer and more secure.

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

RRP: £349.99 | Now: £229.00 | Save: £120.99 (35%) (opens in new tab)

A firm favorite amongst many a pet parent, the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner features anti-wrap hair technology to actively remove hair from the brush roll as you clean. Gliding seamlessly across all surfaces, this vacuum cleaner draws in large and small pieces of debris and comes with a flexible head that bends so that you don't have to.

Curver Pet Litterbox

RRP: £69.99 | Now: £51.49 | Save: £18.50 (26%) (opens in new tab)

This stylish litter box is the perfect compromise - not only will it give your kitty somewhere private to do their business, it has a beautiful design that will seamlessly blend into any home. Featuring ventilation holes and an anti-slip rim, this rattan litter box has a closed swinging door and an odor filter to keep any bad smells from escaping.

Cat Mate Pet Water Fountain for Cats and Small Dogs

RRP: £37.95 | Now: £19.95 | Save: £18.00 (47%) (opens in new tab)

Encourage your fur friend to drink up with this fantastic 2L water fountain that provides clean and fresh filtered drinking water 24/7. With multi-height drinking levels, it's ideal for cats and small dogs, and it has an isolated pump for very quiet operation.

Candure Dog Nail Clippers for Large, Medium and Small Breed

RRP: £11.99 | Now: £7.95 | Save: (34%) (opens in new tab)

Ideal for a number of pets including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits and even parrots, the Candure Dog Nail Clippers come with a surprising amount of features for a budget clipper.

There's the protective guard that prevents over-trimming your pets' nails, comfort-grip, anti-slip handles and even an accompanying file to give your pet the perfect finish every time.

When does Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicked off on Tuesday 12th of July and finishes at midnight on Wednesday 13th of July. That means we're now entering the final hours of this bumper two day annual sales event.

How Amazon Prime Day works

So is there a catch amongst all these money-saving offers and bargains? There is indeed, but it’s no big deal. In order to shop the Amazon Prime Day Sale, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you’re not a paying member, or haven't signed up for a free trial, you won’t be able to add any Prime Day sale items to your basket.

If you’re wondering how to become a Prime member, you can do it for free for 30 days so long as you’ve not held an account in the past. Just head over to the Prime free trial page (opens in new tab).

As well as giving you access to some great savings, Prime membership gives you many other benefits including unlimited free delivery on almost any Amazon purchase along with access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading and more. If it’s not for you just cancel your membership after the 30 day trial.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day pet deals

Keep this page open and check it regularly! We’ll be updating it every hour with the best deals as they land. We also suggest doing the following to ensure you get the very best Amazon Prime Day deals on pet supplies.

Make a list - If you already know what you’re after, note it down and include the current prices. That way you’ll know exactly how much money you’ll be saving.

Create an Amazon wishlist - Save your most wanted/needed items to your Amazon account in a new wishlist called “Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022” This will make it really easy to find the items on the actual days of the sale. You can also track discounts during the event.

Be quick - When the deals are gone, they’re gone! If it’s an item you’re really looking for then strike while the iron is hot!

Check here regularly - As mentioned above, we’ll find the best Amazon Prime Day pet deals for you and list them here as they land.

Kathryn is a freelance writer who has spent the past two years dividing her writing time between her two great loves - pets and health and wellness. When she’s not busy crafting the perfect sentence for her features, buying guides and news pieces, she can be found hanging out with one very mischievous Cocker Spaniel, drinking copious amounts of Jasmine tea and attempting to set numerous world records for the longest ever FaceTime calls with her family back home in NZ.