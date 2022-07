WILMINGTON, DE (AP) – A plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in on July 1. Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost. The Delaware General Assembly passed a law banning some plastic bags in 2019 and then updated that law in 2021, expanding both the bags banned and the stores that are impacted.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO