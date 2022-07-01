ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

17 year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Marion man

By Alexander Mils
wfcnnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSON COUNTY - A 17 year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of a man in rural Marion. According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday June...

