Pickerington, OH

Free Yoga Class

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy one hour of flow yoga every Saturday morning in Pickerington. The yoga class is free, but you may donate cash...

Lancaster-Fairfield County 4th of July Celebration

Visit Lancaster for a fantastic 4th of July celebration! The annual parade will start at 10:00 a.m., leaving from the Columbus Street exit of the fairgrounds, heading south to Main Street, turning left, and then heading back to the fairgrounds on Broad Street. Gates to the Fairfield County Fairgrounds will open as soon as the parade is finished; the cost of admission is $15 for cars, $30 for trucks with trailers, $50 for RVs, and $5 for motorcycles. There will be a craft show starting at 2 p.m. and live music at 8 p.m., then the fireworks kick off at 10 p.m.! The fireworks are proudly presented by Jerry’s Fireworks (formerly Hamburg Fireworks). Don’t miss this amazing celebration!
LANCASTER, CA

