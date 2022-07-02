ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

South Shore Marina plans to build new entrance

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Shore Marina plans to relocate its entrance channel to deeper water, an aggressive step to combat the sand deposits that have blocked boat traffic at the mouth of its existing channel into the Indian River. The project would improve navigation and water quality for the 92-slip boating community...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Townhome project planned along Route 24

The owner of 22 acres of the former Howeth Farm property along Route 24 has plans to build a townhome project. J.G. Townsend Jr. & Company has filed three applications for School Lane, an 84-unit multifamily housing community, including a rezoning from AR-1, agricultural-residential, to MR, medium-density residential, a conditional use for multifamily housing and a requested change to the county's future land-use map designation to include all of the parcel in the coastal area.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

21224 ROBIN ROAD - EXCEPTIONAL WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITY IN REHOBOTH BEACH

4 bed / 3 full bath / 2 half bath / 2,400 sf / $2,075,000. Rare Waterfront Opportunity - Large 1/2 acre lot surrounded by water on two sides and 180 degree panoramic views of the Rehoboth Bay, Lewes Rehoboth Canal, Dewey Beach Skyline, and Thompson Island! Discover this beautiful setting with boat dock and lots of room for a pool. Ground level features garage parking for your cars, lots of storage, solar panel battery room, powder room, and patio area for entertaining. Main level features a great room with lots of windows and doors to enjoy the views with a gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Great room opens to kitchen and dining room and multiple doors out to wrap around deck. Kitchen features white cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances. There is an office and laundry room on this level as well as two owners' suites. The top level features two more bedrooms that share a jack and jill bathroom, loft area, and storage. The wrap around deck has a retractable awning and is serviced by a chair lift. The solar panels create enough energy for no electric bills and allow you to sell power and make money too! Enjoy sunsets from your wrap around deck. Watch the wildlife all around you and the boats heading up and down the Lewes Rehoboth Canal! Convenient to Rehoboth and Dewey Beaches and area restaurants and attractions.Take the virtual tour!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth’s One Virginia Avenue gets a new pool

Rehoboth beachgoers got an unexpected viewing experience the morning of June 24 – the lifting and then installation of a new pool at One Virginia Avenue. Similar to other projects that require a heavy object to be lifted to the rooftop of a building, a crane was used for this move too. The pool was strapped to a trailer parked in the lot between the Village Improvement Association and the Pennsylvania Railroad House. The crane operator slowly lifted the pool from the trailer and then rotated it around toward One Virginia Avenue, which is a 105-unit condominium complex that sits on the Boardwalk. Facing the Boardwalk, on the ground level, are Rehoboth Toy & Kite and Atlantic Cycles.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

First Town’s Independence Day Boat Parade does not disappoint

Ben Franklin, former presidents, an American bald eagle, and plenty of stars and stripes highlighted the 2022 Lewes Independence Day Boat Parade on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. Nearly two dozen registered boats and a few parade crashers showcased decked-out vessels for hundreds of spectators lined along both sides of the canal.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth adopts 2020 comprehensive development plan

With a month to spare before a state-mandated deadline, Rehoboth Beach commissioners unanimously approved the city’s 2020 comprehensive development plan during a special meeting and public hearing June 28. This is very exciting, said Mayor Stan Mills, after the 330-page document was approved. “The CDP not only meets the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
seaislenews.com

Shark Catching Draws Attention in Sea Isle

Is it time to cue up the spine-chilling theme music from the 1975 blockbuster movie “Jaws?”. Photos and video have been circulating on social media in recent weeks showing sharks being caught off the beach in Sea Isle City or cruising around not too far offshore. Now, a local...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
WMDT.com

Bethany Beach 4th of July Parade returns

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- After a 2 year hiatus, Bethany Beach’s 4th of July parade returned to downtown, featuring parade floats, musical acts, VIP visitors and more. “It’s so important to us, our town has 1,000 residents through out the year and this weekend it swells to over 25,000,” said event Director Julie Malewski.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Aerial look at Rehoboth in 1932

Now that we’ve reached the peak tourist season in the Cape Region, let’s take a look at Rehoboth Beach 90 years ago. This photograph was made by J. Victor Dallin Aug. 9, 1932. It’s one of many of the East Coast in the Hagley Museum’s collection. A few notable observations include the railroad turning off Rehoboth Avenue and cutting across Wilmington, Delaware and Brooklyn avenues; Funland’s predecessor Playland, including a nice-sized ferris wheel; the Carlton Hotel, looking pretty similar to today; and the lack of any development north of the Henlopen Hotel, including all of North Shores and Ocean Drive out to Gordons Pond. The sand-covered street nearest the camera appears to be New Castle Street.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 7/5/22

The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission has canceled its regularly scheduled July meeting due to a lack of agenda items, according to a notice from the city. For more information, contact the city at 302-227-6181 or information@cityofrehoboth.com. Henlopen Acres meeting set July 8. The quarterly Henlopen Acres commissioner meeting is set...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Doo-Dah Parade tradition continues in Lewes

In 1968, Lewes friends Phyllis Hoenen and Carolyn Shockley gathered a few people together for an impromptu July 4 parade. It didn’t take long for the Doo-Dah Parade to become a unique tradition. Family and friends of the founders continue to carry on by spreading word about the parade and taking part in it. This year’s parade was held in memory of the founders and many others who have supported the parade over the years.
LEWES, DE
News Break
Politics
WHYY

Summer tourism booming in Rehoboth Beach amid inflation concerns and short-staffing

Delaware’s beaches are open and operating this summer as if COVID-19 never existed. Delaware residents join thousands of visitors on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, waiting in lines outside their favorite ice cream shop, restaurant, or Funland ride. State and city restrictions have long been lifted, and the majority of businesses have returned to their pre-pandemic business models.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Short-term rental enforcement discussed in Lewes

Airbnb permanently banned parties from its hospitality platform following the success of the trial ban implemented in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. The short-term rental company claims to have noticed a significant drop in parties, which were reportedly a popular reason for utilizing the service during its early days. According to some Lewes residents, this has not led to a decrease in unruliness of short-term renters in the First Town in the First State.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

On July 4, Milton becomes Mayberry

On a hot summer day, Milton decided to take a trip to the past with an afternoon of family fun at the annual Bring Mayberry Back to Milton event July 4. A celebration of old-school town fairs, the event is geared toward kids, with a selection of old-fashioned games like ball toss, spin the wheel and rubber duck matching. A dunk tank is also set up, where throwers can attempt to dunk members of the Milton Fire Department. The afternoon also featured a patriotic bike parade, where kids ride bikes from Irish Eyes into Memorial Park.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth fireworks blast Cape Region into Independence Day

A perfect beach day July 3 was followed by a perfect night for fireworks in Rehoboth Beach. A nice breeze kept the humidity at bay for the most part. The beach and Boardwalk was shoulder to shoulder during the colorful display. The Funsters kicked off the show with a lively performance at the Bandstand, which is celebrating its 60th year this year. The crew from Zambelli Fireworks set off more than 1,000 fireworks.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Workforce housing fund should be set up

On July 12, public comments will be closed on the Sussex County workforce housing record. Then, county council will make recommendations to approve or change what planning & zoning has approved regarding workforce housing. What is workforce housing? Basically, it is discounted rental apartments for the workforce in the coastal areas. Builders of these apartment complexes have to meet certain criteria and have a percentage of units saved for affordable, discounted rents for the workforce. The map can be found by going to the county website, where you can also find the draft of the proposal approved by planning & zoning. First, this is a dialogue that I believe needs to continue, not close the file on public comments July 12. Next, creating apartments that are at a discounted rent for our workforce in the coastal area will create one thing – lifelong renters. While some residents enjoy living in a rental unit with no maintenance responsibilities and no lawn to maintain, my bet is that there are plenty of folks in the workforce housing market that would dream to become homeowners.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Community thanked for support of West Rehoboth Legacy Project

On behalf of West Side New Beginnings Inc. and Developing Artist Collaboration, we would like to thank everyone who came out and supported the West Rehoboth Legacy Project public mural unveiling June 20. It was a public dedication and presentation by our West Rehoboth Legacy community partners, presented by DAC in unity with West Side New Beginnings Inc. and the community of West Rehoboth. The mural features a largely unknown historical narrative of the iconic community of color, West Rehoboth, created by renowned and homegrown mural artist Terrance Vann. The content of the mural has been derived from oral histories of descendants of many area families from West Rehoboth as well as personal accounts from the West Rehoboth Legacy Partners Committee comprising Brenda Milbourne, Diaz Bonville, Waynne Paskins, Lucille Hood, Clyde Vann and led by our project historian Antoine Vann.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Fire Heavily Damages Queen Anne's County Home

STEVENSVILLE, Md.- Authorities are investigating a weekend fire that caused extensive damage to a home in Queen Anne's County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at a two-story home located at 112 Trequassin Drive in Stevensville. The United Communities Volunteer...
STEVENSVILLE, MD

