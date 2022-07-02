ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TN

Smithville Select Crowned Youth Square Dancing Champion at Fiddlers Jamboree

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time a local square dancing team has claimed a Fiddlers Jamboree Championship. Smithville Select, led by Mary Ann Puckett, was crowned winner of the Youth Square Dancing Competition Friday night at the 51st Annual Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree and Crafts Festival. Before dancing their way to the...

RONDA RICH: Finding Timothy James in Franklin, Tenn.

It had been a long day. Not a particularly tiring or stressful one. It was the kind of day where so much happened so quickly that, later you ask, “Did that happen yesterday? Or before?”. We were in Nashville for the fourth time in weeks. This time, though, rather...
FRANKLIN, TN
13-Year-old Kentucky Boy Wins Grand Champion Fiddle-Off at Jamboree

13-year-old Noah Goebel has claimed the Grand Champion Fiddling Title at the 51st edition of the Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree and Crafts Festival. The Elkton, Kentucky resident, who also won the Junior Fiddling contest here Saturday night, beat out the Senior Fiddling Champion Heather Brown Currie of Springfield in the showdown for the Berry C. Williams Memorial Award. Currie claimed the Grand Champion Fiddling Title in 1999 and 2001.
ELKTON, KY
Tavous “Boppa” Martin

Tavous “Boppa” Martin age 71 of Smithville, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday morning, July 3, 2022 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. He was born July 23, 1950 to his parents, the late Paul and Lassie Linder Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 children , Tamyra Taylor and Dennis Braun; 1 brother, Jimmy Martin and 2 sisters, Paulette Winchester and Betty Cantrell. Boppa was a member of the Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church and served and worshipped in several other churches through the years. He was a man that loved the Lord and worshipped with everything in him. He retired from Tenneco and had worked at Texas Boot and Genesco earlier. Boppa was a man that loved people. He enjoyed sports and his Kentucky Wildcats. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Shirley Martin of Smithville; daughter, Susan (Chuck) Gulick of McMinnville; grandchildren, Shana (Will) Key of Smithville, LaTroya (Phil) Key of Monterey, Sydney (Kevin) Alambatin of McMinnville, Tracy (Stacey) Rollings and Jessica (Travis) Gregg both of Indiana; great-grandchildren, Tavia, Liam, Greyson, Kyleigh, Holden, Leilani, Kainoa, Hailee, Warren, Jaycee, Joslyn, Ryder, Ty, Liza and baby girl Key; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Braun of Indiana; brother, Jerry (Carlene) Martin of Smithville; sister, Dorothy George of Smithville; several nieces, nephews, special loved ones and friends also survive. Funeral Worship Service will be 3:PM Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bros. Andy Patterson and Michael Hale officiating and burial will follow in DeKalb Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 1:PM until 8:PM and Wednesday 10:AM until the time of the service at 3:PM. In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations be to the charity or local church of your choice, in memory of Tavous. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
SMITHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair tickets now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair to be held Aug. 18-27 in Lebanon. Tickets are available at wilsoncountyfair.net. or at the Fair's office. Regular admission during the Fair is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free admission for children 5 and younger.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Normandy Boy Wins Jamboree Fiddling Title for Beginners (View Video Here)

A Normandy Tennessee boy earned the top Jamboree award Saturday as the best fiddler in the National Championship for Country Musician Beginners. Finley Reed won the coveted James G. “Bobo” Driver Memorial Award, named for the man who started the children’s competition during the 1980’s as part of the annual Fiddler’s Jamboree and Crafts Festival.
NORMANDY, TN
Pickleball Fest held in Nashville

Officials said the preparations continue for one of the largest fireworks show in the country in downtown Nashville. Metro Police look for the suspects in a road rage incident in the downtown area last night. Nashville woman denied birth control replacement. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A Nashville woman expressed...
NASHVILLE, TN
Monday evening news update from WSMV4

Thousands of people packed Broadway on Monday night for one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in the nation. Former Titans great Eddie George talks to WSMV4 about attending tonight's July 4 celebration in downtown Nashville. Flight cancellations ease as July 4 weekend comes to an end. Updated: 6...
NASHVILLE, TN
Driver Family Pays Tribute to Fiddlers Jamboree Founders (View Video Here)

Founders of the Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree and Crafts Festival have been honored with a special tribute commissioned by family of the late James G. “Bobo” Driver. Members of the Driver family gathered on stage of the Fiddlers Jamboree Saturday afternoon for the public unveiling of a bronze casting marker as a lasting memorial to Congressman Joe L. Evins and his friends and colleagues Berry C. Williams and James G. “Bobo” Driver, who established the festival in 1972. The marker will be placed on the grounds of the courthouse.
SMITHVILLE, TN
Nashville couple celebrates 81st wedding anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After serving in World War II and serving her community as a crossing guard, this Bellevue couple is celebrating eight decades of marriage. On Thursday, Dorothy and James Singleton's 81st wedding anniversary took place. They have lived their entire lives in the Nashville area. After...
NASHVILLE, TN
Theft Suspect being sought in Lynchburg

Moore County Sheriff’s Department is asking for anyone that may know the identity of a lady suspected in a theft of Vape products from Jiffy Mart in Lynchburg. Call Moore County Sheriff’s Department at (931) 759-6464 with any information you might have. All tips will remain anonymous. One...
MOORE COUNTY, TN

