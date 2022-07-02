ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

4th of July Weekend News

By Dan Fischer
wbtai.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite some rain early Saturday morning, a water conservation notice remains in effect for Genesee County. Although there is plenty of water throughout the year on average days, without conservation efforts, keeping up with demands during hot dry stretches becomes difficult. The County is asking everyone to pitch in on water...

wbtai.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

This is the first 4th of July for 49 new citizens in Rochester. The Genesee Country Village and Museum held a naturalization ceremony on the Fourth, honoring the finale of the citizenship process for these people who come from countries like Cuba, Jamaica, and Bhutan, all with the same idea in mind – to live the American dream. All expressed thankfulness and joy over getting their certificate making them officially US citizens. This was the first time in three years the Genesee Country Village and Museum was able to hold the naturalization ceremony.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a spotted lanternfly was recently discovered in West Seneca, town officials want people to be on the lookout for this invasive bug. Originally from Asia, these pests feed on a wide variety of plants, including grapevine, hops, maple, walnuts and fruit trees. The first instance of a spotted lanternfly being found in the United States occurred in 2014, in Pennsylvania, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
WEST SENECA, NY
wbtai.com

4th of July News Brief

In a response to the Supreme Court Decision that New York’s restriction that someone applying to get a concealed carry permit need a stated reason for carrying outside the home is unconstitutional Governor Hochul announced signing emergency legislation to restrict gun owners. The new legislation restricts places where permit holders are allowed to carry firearms. Areas where guns will not be allowed to be carried include Times Square, churches, bars, restaurants, airports, public parks, subways, trains, buses, ferries, schools, libraries, public parks, zoos, homeless shelters, and private property without permission of the property owner. Democrats hail this as a landmark decision with Hochul saying this will make New Yorkers “feel safer.” And that it is the “embodiment of what it means to be an American. In honor of our 4th of July weekend.” Republicans called it a “national embarrassment” and vowed that these restrictions would also be declared unconstitutional.
POLITICS
chautauquatoday.com

Large crowds attend 4th of July celebrations

With the return of full scale celebrations across Chautauqua County, large crowds were reported at a number of events during the Fourth of July weekend. Dan Heitzenrater of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Tuesday, says the county's summer tourism seems to be off to a good start. He has received mainly positive comments from local businesses as a result of the bustling activity...
DUNKIRK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, NY
Genesee County, NY
Government
City
Wyoming, NY
City
Batavia, NY
State
Wyoming State
96.9 WOUR

New York Road Trip: Genesee County in the Spotlight!

Today we again put another of Upstate New York's counties in the road trip spotlight. Genesee County is located in Western New York. It covers about 500 square miles and has a total population of 58,300. The county seat, and largest city, is Batavia which has a population of 16,000 residents.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Independence Day#Health Department#New Yorkers
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia DPW Announces Oil and Stone Work for July 7-8

The Village of Fredonia DPW will be doing some oil and stone work on a dozen streets in the village on Thursday, July 7th and Friday, July 8th. The following streets will be worked on during that time: Norton Place, Spring Street, Hamlet Street, Washington Avenue, Porter Avenue, Prospect Street, Chautauqua Street, Link Street, Elm Street, George's Place, Woodcrest Drive, and Maple Avenue.
FREDONIA, NY
nyspnews.com

Newfane man arrested for DWAI

On July 3, 2022 at 8:26 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Kyle M. Burkwit, 33 of Newfane, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired by Combined Drugs/Alcohol, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On July 3, 2022, Troopers received a complaint of...
LOCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Wyoming County man accused of driving tractor illegally

Wyoming County, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man is facing charges after a traffic stop - involving a tractor. Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies say Ronald A. Townsend, 70, was seen driving his tractor from Tops in Warsaw back to his home. Deputies say he has a revoked driver's license...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
chautauquatoday.com

Horns of Hope Convoy Returns for Second Run

For the second year in a row, a fundraiser in support of individuals with a disability or terminal illness featured a parade of several semi trucks traveling across northern Chautauqua County on Saturday. The 2nd annual Horns of Hope Convoy began at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk, then went through Fredonia, Brocton, Westfield, and back to Dunkirk. WDOE News spoke with Johnnie Lindstrom, the organizer of the event, before the convoy began. She says the event provided individuals with a disability or terminal illness to ride in a semi...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Multiple vehicle collision on Route 104

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police, fire, and emergency services responded to a multiple-vehicle crash Monday night. It happened on 104 East at I-390 just after 8 p.m. The area was shut down during the investigation.
GREECE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy