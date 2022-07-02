ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meeting Notices - MEETING - July 11, 2022

Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL MEETING NOTICE Berkeley County Council will hold Committee...

Sprucing up Berkeley County

The maintenance and general cleanup of the surrounding area was a hot item at the June 28 Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District Board (BSWCDB) meeting at Old Santee Canal Park, which featured Chris Volf, who filled in attendees on her dedication to enhance the aesthetics in and around Moncks Corner.
Septic tank drama may shutter Cottageville restaurant

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A problem with a septic tank may force a small business in Colleton County to close its doors for good. David Stanfield and his wife opened Red Brick Pizza in Cottageville a few years ago. But they may have to close their business after South Carolina’s lead health agency, the Department […]
The big event: North Charleston celebrates July 4

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston takes celebrating July 4 seriously, touting its annual celebration as the largest fireworks display in the Lowcountry. The city hosted hundreds of people at Riverfront Park for the party, but watching fireworks to celebrate the nation’s 246th birthday was not...
Towns spend more than $150K on Fourth of July 4 displays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lot of money will go up in flames in a myriad of displays put on by local governments to celebrate the birth of the nation. Some of the most anticipated parties of the year are put on or funded by local governments, including a huge fireworks display at Folly Beach and the massive Fourth of July event in North Charleston.
Here's what Charleston July 4th events are still happening

Severe thunderstorms moved across the Charleston area on July 4, causing a snag for some holiday celebrations. After a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester Counties, Summerville canceled its fireworks celebration at Gahagan Park due to the weather. The North Charleston fireworks celebration at Riverfront Park...
Mayor, town council elections for Hemingway to take place July 12

Hemingway is holding local elections on July 12, for mayor and three seats on town council. Current Hemingway Mayor John Michael Collins is running for re-election with no opposition. The three city councilmembers whose terms are expiring are Keith Baxley, Jimmy Chinnes and Solomon Lewis. The trio are running for re-election and Bryan Miller is attempting to unseat one of them.
Berkeley County jail to offer pilot program for mentally ill

In what some consider to be a transformative measure for local detention centers, on June 27, the Berkeley County Council voted to allow a state grant to offer healthcare for inmates who are repeatedly arrested because they lack something a jail cell can't offer — proper treatment. The initiative...
Blood drives planned for Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN — Tidelands Health will partner with the American Red Cross to hold two blood drives this month in Georgetown County. The first will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8, at the Waccamaw Medical Park South, 4367 Riverwood Drive, in Murrells Inlet. The second will...
Georgetown rental development planned along Pee Dee

GEORGETOWN — A rental development along the Pee Dee River in north Georgetown is further on its way with the action of city council, which approved the project to contain lodging units and a commercial space. On June 16, the Georgetown City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the...
Salute from the Shore returns Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A patriotic flyover of South Carolina’s coastline returns Monday afternoon. Salute from the Shore features F-16s from McEntire Joint National Guard Base and C-17s from Joint Base Charleston. The flight begins in Cherry Grove at 1 p.m. and travels down the South Carolina coast before...
Obituary James Lamar Parker, Jr.,

James Lamar Parker, Jr., 76, of Summerville, SC died July 1, 2022 and has gone to be with our Lord Jesus in Heaven. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Summerville Baptist Church from 1pm to 2pm. The funeral service will follow at 2pm with Pastor Bert Fersner officiating. Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Highway 61, Charleston. James was born September 24, 1945 in Charleston, SC, son of the late J Lamar Parker, Sr. who died in 1969 and the late Letha Pearl Parker Johnson who died in 2011. James served with the US Army National Guard for 6 years. He graduated from the High School of Charleston in 1963 and was part of the first graduating class of Trident Technical School in 1966. He was a member of Demolay as a youth and a member of the Charleston Masonic Pythagorean Lodge #21 in West Ashley. He served on the Board of Visitors at Charleston Southern University since 1998. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Bobbie) Parker of 56 years; 3 daughters, Mrs. Lisa Hoffmann (Chris) of Summerville, Mrs. Nancy Quire (Jeff) of Summerville, Mrs. Amy Tompkins (Andy) of Surfside Beach, TX; and 7 grandchildren?Caleb Quire, Harrison Parker, Gabe Quire, Connor Tompkins, Cassidy Beson, Hannah Tompkins and Gray Quire and 1 great grandson?Abraham Beson; and a sister, Jo Ann Parker Rentz (Skip) of Greer, SC. Spending time with his children and grandchildren brought great joy to James' life. He had many friends and cherished their love and attention to him. He worked for the Charleston Naval Shipyard, Tennessee Corps of Engineers and the Federal Aviation Administration and retired after 37 years of service. James enjoyed working on computers and helping his many friends keep their systems working. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and bragging on his grandchildren. Church was important to James. He committed his life to the Lord at age 25 and strived to serve Him with his whole heart. He was an active member at Summerville Baptist Church and served as a deacon. He was a faithful member of the music program and sang in the Lowcountry Singing Christmas tree for 23 years. Music was important to him and he knew this ministry would touch lives and hearts to bring others to the love of Jesus. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Summerville Baptist Church Music Program. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
Filing Notices - K & M MARKET LLC

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that K & M MARKET LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and OFF premises consumption of BEER & WINE at 4228 RIVERS AVE. UNIT C, N. CHARLESTON, SC 29405. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than JULY 20, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2010170.
6 highest-rated ice cream shops in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With soaring temperatures expected in the Lowcountry this summer, locals and tourists alike will be on the hunt for a way to cool down. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, nearly three-fourths of all Americans eat ice cream at least once a day. Lucky for us, the Charleston area is bursting […]
