The much anticipated new smart amp is here, and you can secure yours now, all while saving some cash. The original Positive Grid Spark was a sensation when it was released back in 2019, sending a sonic shockwave reverberating through the guitar-playing community. This intelligent practice amp offered features never before seen in such a small amp, and better yet, it was insanely affordable! Not happy with one revolutionary amp, the folks over at Positive Grid have their sights set on shaking up the amp space once again with the release of their new desktop companion, the Spark Mini. Right now, you can pre-order your very own smart mini amp and Spark Control footswitch saving you $100 (opens in new tab) off the price at the same time.

RETAIL ・ 11 HOURS AGO