Eco-friendly approach to improve traits of winter wheat by combining cold plasma treatments and carbonization of subtropical biomass waste

The climate changes influence the growing suitability of peanut, an important oil crop. Climatic suitability evaluation in the Huang-Huai-Hai region, the main peanut producing region of China, which can optimize peanut planting structure and provide basis for increasing output. In this study, the temperature, precipitation, sunshine and comprehensive suitability models were established by using the climatic suitability function in different growth periods of peanut. In this study, the climate suitability function of peanut in different growth periods was used to establish the temperature, precipitation, sunshine and comprehensive suitability model. Combined with the meteorological data after Anusplin interpolation, the spatial distribution and chronological change of peanut climate suitability were analyzed. The results show that with climate change, the overall climate becomes warmer and drier and the temperature and precipitation suitability increase, but the sunshine suitability decreases. Based on the comprehensive suitability model, the suitability evaluation results are divided into four levels: the most suitable, suitable, sub-suitable and unsuitable. Among them, the most suitable peanut planting areas in the Huang-Huai-Hai region are concentrated in the west of the Haihe River Basin and the Huaihe River Basin. The data from the next 30Â years show that both the most suitable and suitable areas have been expanded. Through the verification of yield correlation analysis and spatial distribution of disaster frequency, it can be seen that the evaluation results have high accuracy, which can be used to guide and optimize peanut production practices.

