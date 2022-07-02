ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

What You Can Buy for Under $7 Million in Rhode Island

By GoLocalProv, Mott, Chace Content Partnership
GoLocalProv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International offer three remarkable properties from across the state -- each between $6 million and $7 million. The properties are located on the coast both on the East and West Bays and exemplify Rhode Island's remarkable coastal living. Take a tour. And,...

www.golocalprov.com

Comments / 2

