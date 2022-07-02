What You Can Buy for Under $7 Million in Rhode Island
By GoLocalProv, Mott, Chace Content Partnership
GoLocalProv
3 days ago
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International offer three remarkable properties from across the state -- each between $6 million and $7 million. The properties are located on the coast both on the East and West Bays and exemplify Rhode Island's remarkable coastal living. Take a tour. And,...
They are all "bucket list-worthy" destinations. Travelers seeking an epic island getaway need not leave the country or even the region, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 30 most magical island getaways in the U.S. and included Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, Maine’s Mount Desert Island and Bailey Island, and Rhode Island’s Block Island.
This is the first installment of Rhode Works, an Uprise RI summer series on work, labor, and unions in Rhode Island. Every summer hundreds of people from across the globe come to Block Island to work as dishwashers and waitstaff, deckhands and cleaners, at businesses catering to summer tourists. While Block Island has only around 1,000 year round residents, in the summer months the population explodes to 15,000 or 20,000, as New Englanders flock to the island for vacation. According to a report from 2000, the most recent year for which revenue estimates are available, spending by tourists on Block Island equals nearly $60 million each year. Profits from these businesses flow into the hands of a select few families out on the island, who own the majority of the tourist businesses there.
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR — Monday's perfect summer weather attracted thousands of people to Rhode Island's beaches for the Fourth of July. A packed Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett was one of the state's most popular spots. "It's very, very, very crowded," Max Nichols said. "Packed like it's literally so...
The purchase reflects the continued growth of Rhode Island’s oldest, largest nonprofit outpatient provider of treatment of opioid use disorders. After a seven-year search that included exploring more than 30 potential properties, CODAC has closed on the purchase of a new building to serve as its agency headquarters, at 45 Royal Little Drive in Providence, according to Linda E. Hurley, president and CEO.
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It might be time to break out the bibs for one cuisine well known in New England, as lobster prices have taken a dive despite inflation rising the cost of a multitude of products. WBZ's Shari Small spoke with Wholesaler Chris Porter at Patriot...
A very popular specialty grocer is opening its biggest New York location in the Hudson Valley in the very near future! This will be the company's closest store to the Mid-Hudson Valley. Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is preparing to open a new location in Yorktown, New York. Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is...
Sweet and savory or hot and spicy? How do you take your wings?. No matter the answer, one particular New Jersey wing spot will leave you more than satisfied, according to Mashed.com. The website recently put out a list of "Best Wing Spots in Every State." And in New Jersey,...
Massachusetts is regarded as the birthplace of American railroading when the Granite Railway entered service during the mid-1820's. Despite ranking 44th in total land area (10,554 square miles) the Bay State was once home to several railroads, thanks its location within the heavily industrialized Northeast. At its peak there more...
(WJAR) — Fourth of July weekend may be a popular time to let off fireworks in places like your backyard, but cities and towns in Southern New England are cracking down on illegal use. In Massachusetts, it's illegal to use or sell any kind of fireworks. In Rhode Island...
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Fire officials say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a boat propeller in the water off Cape Cod over the weekend. Barnstable officials said they were called to the harbor at approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday, where they found the 31-year-old victim with severe leg injuries. Witnesses had already applied a tourniquet to limit the man's blood loss.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Officials are cracking down on impaired boating through the holiday weekend, with full 24-hour patrols as part of Operation Dry Water. The Operation is in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators. “July 4th is one of...
Are you ready! In just a matter of days, Trader Joe's will open its closest New York location to the Mid-Hudson Valley!. The wait is almost over! Trader Joe's is just about ready to open up its new location in northern Westchester County. Rumors of Trader Joe's Opening New Location...
Protestors kneeling on the Capital Beltway in Maryland brought traffic to a halt on July Fourth. Traffic was at a complete standstill as of 12:30 at Route 29 due to climate protestors in Silver Spring, according to developing reports. Maryland State Police and local police were at the scene. to...
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Some popular fishing and coastal access spots have less parking this summer. Two areas managed by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have had their parking reduced since the onset of the pandemic: the Camp Cronin Fishing Area near Point Judith Lighthouse and the Black Point Trail on Ocean Road.
A Long Island man who went missing has been found. Gary V. DeCraine, 75, had last been seen leaving his residence, located on Spangle Drive in North Babylon, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, said police. Late Tuesday morning, July 5, Suffolk County Police announced DeCraine has been...
It's not every day that you spot a deadly predator, but that is exactly what the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing did on Wednesday morning when they came across a shark that was swimming very close to the shoreline. All things considered, it looked pretty innocent. See the video in this article.
Rhode Island drivers are getting more time to transfer their registrations. A new law extends the time that the purchaser of a vehicle from a dealership has to operate their new ride from twenty days to thirty before it needs to get registered. “Getting an appointment at the DMV within...
Ice cream is a tasty treat, especially during the summer, so we wanted to know where to find the best ice cream in New Hampshire. Viewers say the friendly staff at Sundae Drive serve up tasty ice cream. 4. Lago's Ice Cream in Rye. Many viewers say they love the...
BOSTON — Massachusetts drivers with an E-ZPass have an opportunity to save big at the gas pump for the rest of the summer. Through PayByCar, drivers can save 30 cents per gallon on gas at 27 participating Alltown Mobil stations in Massachusetts. The limited-time discount started on Sunday and lasts through Labor Day.
