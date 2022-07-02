ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

No injuries from crash on Westminster Way Wednesday

By DKH
shorelineareanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents near Westminster Way and N 148th were alarmed by a...

www.shorelineareanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy