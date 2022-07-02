ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Structure induced laminar vortices control anomalous dispersion in porous media

By Ankur Deep Bordoloi
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural porous systems, such as soil, membranes, and biological tissues comprise disordered structures characterized by dead-end pores connected to a network of percolating channels. The release and dispersion of particles, solutes, and microorganisms from such features is key for a broad range of environmental and medical applications including soil remediation, filtration...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: A truncated anti-CRISPR protein prevents spacer acquisition but not interference

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30310-x, published online 19 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained the following errors:. It contained an error in Fig. 4A, in which a 6-amino acid insertion (positions 101"“106) was incorrectly shown in protein AcrIIA6 123, compared to AcrIIA6 D1811. The correct figure now...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

New damage model for simulating radiation-induced direct damage to biomolecular systems and experimental validation using pBR322 plasmid

In this work, we proposed a new damage model for estimating radiation-induced direct damage to biomolecular systems and validated its the effectiveness for pBR322 plasmids. The proposed model estimates radiation-induced damage to biomolecular systems by: (1) simulation geometry modeling using the coarse-grained (CG) technique to replace the minimum repeating units of a molecule with a single bead, (2) approximation of the threshold energy for radiation damage through CG potential calculation, (3) calculation of cumulative absorption energy for each radiation event in microscopic regions of CG models using the Monte Carlo track structure (MCTS) code, and (4) estimation of direct radiation damage to biomolecular systems by comparing CG potentials and absorption energy. The proposed model replicated measured data with an average error of approximately 14.2% in the estimation of radiation damage to pBR322 plasmids using the common MCTS code Geant4-DNA. This is similar to the results of previous simulation studies. However, in existing damage models, parameters are adjusted based on experimental data to increase the reliability of simulation results, whereas in the proposed model, they can be determined without using empirical data. Because the proposed model proposed is applicable to DNA and various biomolecular systems with minimal experimental data, it provides a new method that is convenient and effective for predicting damage in living organisms caused by radiation exposure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Heavy metal and organic dye removal via a hybrid porous hexagonal boron nitride-based magnetic aerogel

Numerous adsorbents have been introduced to efficiently remove heavy metals and organic dyes from environmental water samples. However, magnetic a porous network aerogels are rarely developed to capture inorganic and organic pollutants from aqueous. We herein fabricated hexagonal boron nitride nanosheets (h-BNNSs)-based on magnetic hybrid aerogels (MHAs) as a lightweight adsorbent for robust uptake of Cr(VI), As(V), methylene blue (MB) and acid orange (AO). The synthetic procedure of poly(ethyleneimine)-modified h-BNNSs (PEI-h-BNNSs) involved thermal poly condensation of melamine and boric acid, pyrolysis of the resultant products which allowed exfoliated by ultra-sonication process further functionalization with PEI-mediated modification of h-BNNSs. The as formed PEI-h-BNNSs allowed in-situ formation of magnetite nanoparticles (Fe3O4 NPs) decorated on their surfaces, which are turned to be PEI-h-BNNSs@Fe3O4 NPs. The lyophilization treatment of PEI-h-BNNSs@Fe3O4 NPs-loaded PVA hydrogels generated the MHAs with large porous structures, diverse and numerous functional groups, good super-paramagnetic and a zero net surface charge. These features enabled the proposed adsorbent (MHAs) to be utilized to efficiently remove Cr(VI), As(V), MB, and AO from an aqueous solution, with maximum adsorption capacity estimated to be 833, 426, 415, 286"‰mg"‰gâˆ’1, respectively. The adsorption kinetics and isotherm data demonstrated that MHAs mediated adsorption of Cr(VI), As(V), MB and AO followed the Freundlich isotherm model and a pseudo-second-order kinetics model. This finding signifies that the MHAs exhibit heterogeneous binding behavior with multilayer chemisorption of Cr(VI), As(V), MB and AO. Subsequently, the practical application were validated by conducting their detoxification of chromium and arsenic in soli-sludge samples.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Quantum-enhanced radiometry via approximate quantum error correction

Quantum sensing based on exotic quantum states is appealing for practical metrology applications and fundamental studies. However, these quantum states are vulnerable to noise and the resulting quantum enhancement is weakened in practice. Here, we experimentally demonstrate a quantum-enhanced sensing scheme with a bosonic probe, by exploring the large Hilbert space of the bosonic mode and developing both the approximate quantum error correction and the quantum jump tracking approaches. In a practical radiometry scenario, we attain a 5.3"‰dB enhancement of sensitivity, which reaches 9.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4"‰Hzâˆ’1/2 when measuring the excitation population of a receiver mode. Our results demonstrate the potential of quantum sensing with near-term quantum technologies, not only shedding new light on the quantum advantage of sensing, but also stimulating further efforts on bosonic quantum technologies.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dispersion#Creative Commons
Nature.com

Existence of weakly quasisymmetric magnetic fields without rotational transform in asymmetric toroidal domains

A quasisymmetry is a special symmetry that enhances the ability of a magnetic field to trap charged particles. Quasisymmetric magnetic fields may allow the realization of next generation fusion reactors (stellarators) with superior performance when compared with tokamak designs. Nevertheless, the existence of such magnetic configurations lacks mathematical proof due to the complexity of the governing equations. Here, we prove the existence of weakly quasisymmetric magnetic fields by constructing explicit examples. This result is achieved by a tailored parametrization of both magnetic field and hosting toroidal domain, which are optimized to fulfill quasisymmetry. The obtained solutions hold in a toroidal volume, are smooth, possess nested flux surfaces, are not invariant under continuous Euclidean isometries, have a non-vanishing current, exhibit a vanishing rotational transform, and fit within the framework of anisotropic magnetohydrodynamics. Due to the vanishing rotational transform, these solutions are however not suitable for particle confinement.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring the temperature through moving average control under uncertainty environment

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69192-8, published online 22 July 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Mutually exclusive epigenetic modification on SIX6 with hypermethylation for precancerous stage and metastasis emergence tracing

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 208 (2022) Cite this article. Aberrant DNA methylation gets involved in cancer initiation, progression, and recurrence, which in turn makes it an ideal cancer biomarker. Various methylation markers or their panels have been developed in diverse cancer types. However, the model-constructing based marker mining strategy and incompatibility of application have greatly impeded their ways to clinic. Thus, single methylation marker applicable to all/most cancer types and multiple clinical scenarios is desperately needed. The hope came from the unexpected observation that HIST1H4F was universally hypermethylated in all 17 cancer types; thus, we raised the concept of "Universal Cancer Only Marker (UCOM)" and established a paradigm for discovery and clinical application of UCOM.1 Recently, a novel UCOM, hypermethylated PCDHGB7, was identified and found to advance cervical cancer (CC) screening to the precancerous stage.2 During the screening of UCOM, we discerned a bunch of cancer cell-differentially methylated regions.1 Among them, sine oculis (SIX) homeobox family of transcription factors, which were found to function as tumorigenesis regulator by promoting epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition and metastasis recently in addition to their traditional roles in tissue formation and organogenesis,3 sparked our special attention. Herein, we interrogate whether SIX6 methylation could serve as a novel UCOM and its potential applications.
CANCER
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Gold Nanoparticles-enabled Efficient Dual Delivery of Anticancer Therapeutics to HeLa cells

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21331-y, published online 13 February 2018. Concerns were brought to the attention of the Editors with respect to apparent inappropriate manipulation of the data in seven of the nine panels shown in FigureÂ 7. The Editors no longer have confidence in the data reported in this Article.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Spatio-temporal coupling controlled laser for electron acceleration

Limited by the difficulty in acceleration synchronization, it has been a long-term challenge for on-chip dielectric laser-based accelerators to bridge the gap between non-relativistic and relativistic regimes. Here, we propose a laser-based accelerators based on a spatio-temporal coupling controlled laser pulse, which enables the acceleration of a non-relativistic electron to a sub-MeV level in a single acceleration structure (chirped spatial grating). It provides high precision temporal and spatial tuning of the driving laser via dispersion manipulation, leading to a synchronous acceleration of the velocity increasing electrons over a large energy range. Additionally, the spatio-temporal coupling scheme is a general method and can be extended to driving fields of other wavelengths such as terahertz pulses. Our results bring possibilities to MeV-scale portable electron sources and table-top acceleration experiments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring of production of blood components by attribute control chart under indeterminacy

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79851-5, published online 13 January 2021. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transient dynamics of a single molecular transistor in the presence of local electron"“phonon and electron"“electron interactions and quantum dissipation

We consider a single molecular transistor in which a quantum dot with local electron"“electron and electron"“phonon interactions is coupled to two metallic leads, one of which acts like a source and the other like a drain. The system is modeled by the Anderson-Holstein (AH) model. The quantum dot is mounted on a substrate that acts as a heat bath. Its phonons interact with the quantum dot phonons by the Caldeira"“Leggett interaction giving rise to dissipation in the dynamics of the quantum dot system. A simple canonical transformation exactly treats the interaction of the quantum dot phonons with the substrate phonons. The electron"“phonon interaction of the quantum dot is eliminated by the celebrated Lang-Firsov transformation. The time-dependent current is finally calculated by the Keldysh Green function technique with various types of bias. The transient-time phase diagram is analysed as a function of the system parameters to explore regions that can be used for fast switching in devices like nanomolecular switches.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Steel slag as low-cost catalyst for artificial photosynthesis to convert CO and water into hydrogen and methanol

Photoreduction of CO2 with sunlight to produce solar fuels, also named artificial photosynthesis, is considered one of the most attractive strategies to face the challenge of reducing greenhouse gases and achieving climate neutrality. Following an approach in line with the principles of the circular economy, the low-cost catalytic system (1) based on an industrial by-product such as steel slag was assessed, which was properly modified with nanostructured palladium on its surface in order to make it capable of promoting the conversion of CO2 into methanol and hydrogen through a two-stage process of photoreduction and thermal conversion having formic acid as the intermediate. Notably, for the first time in the literature steel slag is used as photoreduction catalyst.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Calcium-tin alloys as anodes for rechargeable non-aqueous calcium-ion batteries at room temperature

Rechargeable calcium batteries possess attractive features for sustainable energy-storage solutions owing to their high theoretical energy densities, safety aspects and abundant natural resources. However, divalent Ca-ions and reactive Ca metal strongly interact with cathode materials and non-aqueous electrolyte solutions, leading to high charge-transfer barriers at the electrode-electrolyte interface and consequently low electrochemical performance. Here, we demonstrate the feasibility and elucidate the electrochemical properties of calcium-tin (Ca"“Sn) alloy anodes for Ca-ion chemistries. Crystallographic and microstructural characterizations reveal that Sn formed from electrochemically dealloying the Ca"“Sn alloy possesses unique properties, and that this in-situ formed Sn undergoes subsequent reversible calciation/decalciation as CaSn3. As demonstration of the suitability of Ca"“Sn alloys as anodes for Ca-ion batteries, we assemble coin cells with an organic cathode (1,4-polyanthraquinone) in an electrolyte of 0.25"‰M calcium tetrakis(hexafluoroisopropyloxy)borate in dimethoxyethane. These electrochemical cells are charged/discharged for 5000 cycles at 260"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1, retaining a capacity of 78"‰mAh gâˆ’1 with respect to the organic cathode. The discovery of new class of Ca"“Sn alloy anodes opens a promising avenue towards viable high-performance Ca-ion batteries.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Forecasting of the wind speed under uncertainty

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77280-y, published online 20 November 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Optical demonstration of quantum fault-tolerant threshold

A major challenge in practical quantum computation is the ineludible errors caused by the interaction of quantum systems with their environment. Fault-tolerant schemes, in which logical qubits are encoded by several physical qubits, enable to the output of a higher probability of correct logical qubits under the presence of errors. However, strict requirements to encode qubits and operators render the implementation of a full fault-tolerant computation challenging even for the achievable noisy intermediate-scale quantum technology. Especially the threshold for fault-tolerant computation still lacks experimental verification. Here, based on an all-optical setup, we experimentally demonstrate the existence of the threshold for the fault-tolerant protocol. Four physical qubits are represented as the spatial modes of two entangled photons, which are used to encode two logical qubits. The experimental results clearly show that when the error rate is below the threshold, the probability of correct output in the circuit, formed with fault-tolerant gates, is higher than that in the corresponding non-encoded circuit. In contrast, when the error rate is above the threshold, no advantage is observed in the fault-tolerant implementation. The developed high-accuracy optical system may provide a reliable platform to investigate error propagation in more complex circuits with fault-tolerant gates.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

EU antitrust laws might force Apple to allow third-party app stores on iPhone

Apple has never allowed third-party app stores on iPhone or iPad, and the company has had to fight against increasing pressure to do so. The battle over Fortnite, one that Apple largely won, is one such example. Other examples are the new laws in Korea and the Netherlands forcing Apple to allow third-party payment systems for apps or specific apps, respectively.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Infrared plasmons in ultrahigh conductive PdCoO metallic oxide

PdCoO2 layered delafossite is the most conductive compound among metallic oxides, with a room-temperature resistivity of nearly \(2\,\mu \Omega \,{{{{{\rm{cm}}}}}}\), corresponding to a mean free path of about 600 Ã…. These values represent a record considering that the charge density of PdCoO2 is three times lower than copper. Although its notable electronic transport properties, PdCoO2 collective charge density modes (i.e. surface plasmons) have never been investigated, at least to our knowledge. In this paper, we study surface plasmons in high-quality PdCoO2 thin films, patterned in the form of micro-ribbon arrays. By changing their width W and period 2W, we select suitable values of the plasmon wavevector q, experimentally sampling the surface plasmon dispersion in the mid-infrared electromagnetic region. Near the ribbon edge, we observe a strong field enhancement due to the plasmon confinement, indicating PdCoO2 as a promising infrared plasmonic material.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Quantitative phase imaging through an ultra-thin lensless fiber endoscope

Quantitative phase imaging (QPI) is a label-free technique providing both morphology and quantitative biophysical information in biomedicine. However, applying such a powerful technique to in vivo pathological diagnosis remains challenging. Multi-core fiber bundles (MCFs) enable ultra-thin probes for in vivo imaging, but current MCF imaging techniques are limited to amplitude imaging modalities. We demonstrate a computational lensless microendoscope that uses an ultra-thin bare MCF to perform quantitative phase imaging with microscale lateral resolution and nanoscale axial sensitivity of the optical path length. The incident complex light field at the measurement side is precisely reconstructed from the far-field speckle pattern at the detection side, enabling digital refocusing in a multi-layer sample without any mechanical movement. The accuracy of the quantitative phase reconstruction is validated by imaging the phase target and hydrogel beads through the MCF. With the proposed imaging modality, three-dimensional imaging of human cancer cells is achieved through the ultra-thin fiber endoscope, promising widespread clinical applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Magnetic molecules as local sensors of topological hysteresis of superconductors

Superconductors and magnetic materials, including molecules, are key ingredients for quantum computing and spintronics. However, only a little is known about how these materials interact in multilayer nanostructures like the hybrid architectures nowadays under development for such advanced applications. Here, we show that a single layer of magnetic molecules, Terbium(III) bis-phthalocyaninato (TbPc2) complexes, deposited under controlled UHV conditions on a superconducting Pb(111) surface is sensitive to the topology of the intermediate state of the superconductor, namely to the presence and evolution of superconducting and normal domains due to screening and penetration of an external magnetic field. The topological hysteresis of the superconducting substrate imprints a local evolution of the magnetisation of the TbPc2 molecules in the monolayer. Element and surface selective detection is achieved by recording the X-ray magnetic circular dichroism of the Tb atoms. This study reveals the impressive potential of magnetic molecules for sensing local magnetic field variations in molecular/superconductor hybrid devices, including spin resonators or spin injecting and spin filtering components for spintronics applications.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy