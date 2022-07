LARRY K. WARREN, AGE 69, OF CAMPBELLSVILLE, DIED FRIDAY IN DANVILLE. HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS WIFE, BRENDA WARREN OF CAMPBELLSVILLE; ONE SON, BRANDON WARREN AND WIFE, GINGER OF LAWRENCEBURG; FOUR GRANDCHILDREN; TWO BROTHERS AND TWO SISTERS: BILL WARREN, DALE WARREN, AND PAULETTA TUCKER OF KNIFLEY AND LANA WARREN OF COLUMBIA; HIS MOTHER-IN-LAW, NANCY DIXON OF KNIFLEY.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO