Mr. Chester Wayne Boston, age 44, of Greensburg, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 2, 2022. He is survived by his Mother: Elizabeth Irene Estes Boston of Greensburg. 4 brothers & 4 sisters: William Underwood of Greenburg, Elizabeth Thomas of Campbellsville, James Underwood of Campbellsville, Terry & Syrena Boston of Knifley, Sandy & Charles Greer of Columbia, Betsy Harris & her fiance’ Jeff Greer of Knifely, Maggie & Michael Chumbley of Russell Springs, and Brian & Misty Boston of Danville.

GREENSBURG, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO