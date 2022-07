Ten rarewildcat kittens have been born in Scotland and could be the first of their kind to be released into the wild. According to Saving Wildcats, wildcats are 'our rarest and most threatened mammal.' Also known as highland tigers, they were once widespread, but numbers have dropped drastically since the 19th century and they are now 'on the brink of extinction in Scotland.'

