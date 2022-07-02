ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, NY

Fireworks in New York State: Local police officer explains what is legal and what is illegal

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONVILLE- It wouldn't be a Fourth of July celebration without some fireworks, but if you're not going to a professional fireworks event, local authorities are warning to ensure your supply is legal. Ground-based or hand held sparkling devices including cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, and wood sparklers/dipped sticks; party poppers,...

WIBX 950

Utica Man Arrested, Charged After Allegedly Making Threats with Shotgun

An Oneida county man is under arrest following a complaint about someone using a gun to threaten people at a home on the 900 block of Rutger Street in Utica. The Utica Police Department says that officers were sent to the home at approximately 1:10am on Sunday, July 3, 2022. As soon as they arrived residents told them where the man who allegedly made the threats was at that time. The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Jermar Jackson of Utica, was taken into custody by police without additional incident. The shotgun was seized by police as well.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Nevada Woman Accused of Operating a M.V. while Impaired by Drugs

VILLAGE OF WEST CARTHAGE-A 27 year old Elko, Nevada woman was arrested for driving while impaired by drugs following an early Monday morning vehicle stop in the Village of West Carthage. New York State Police from the Carthage Barracks charged Jasmin A. Ortiz with one count of Operating a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Drugs in the 1st degree, a Class U misdemeanor. Ortiz was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charge in the Village of West Carthage at a later date. The incident was pending investigation as of press time.
CARTHAGE, NY
Jefferson County teen missing again

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Jefferson County teen has again been reported missing. According to New York State Police, 15-year-old Karli N. Crosby has been missing since Saturday, July 2 and was last seen in the town of Brownville. Karli is believed to be in the Syracuse area. This...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Arrest issued in the Town of Salina for incident on July 3

SALINA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that one person has been arrested after firing a handgun during an argument on July 3 at approximately 1:10 p.m. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Garden City Drive for a “shots fired” call. Deputies along with members of...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Cazenovia Police Department on high alert after Chicago mass shooting

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– In the wake of yet another mass shooting in this country, this time during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois that left six dead and more than 30 injured, communities were on edge as they tried to carry on with their regularly scheduled Independence Day festivities.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

Salina man charged after firing handgun during dispute

Salina, N.Y. -- A 19-year-old Salina man is in jail after firing a stolen handgun into the air during an argument with his roommate, according to Onondaga County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies and state police were called to 106 Garden City Drive, apartment 3-C, at 1:10 p.m. Saturday for a...
SALINA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Motorcyclist ticketed in Herkimer County crash

WEBB — A motorcyclist was issued several tickets after a wheelie stunt led to a crash with an SUV in Herkimer County Saturday afternoon, according to the Webb Police Department. Police said Sean Manzi Jr., 20, of Inlet, Hamilton County, was pulling a wheelie on his motorcycle on Route...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Man hospitalized after Augusta crash

AUGUSTA — A southern New York man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash at Berry Farm and Wells Gifford roads Saturday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Harold Swartwout, 62, of Hancock, Delaware County, was eastbound on Berry Farm around 3:30 p.m. Saturday...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Inlet Man accused of Traffic Violations following Motorcycle-S.U.V. Crash

TOWN OF WEBB-A 20 year old Inlet man is facing numerous vehicle charges following a two vehicle crash on Route 28 and Rondaxe Road in the Town of Webb Saturday afternoon. Town of Webb Police officers responded to a Motorcycle-S.U.V. motor accident and upon investigation, it was decided that the operator of the motorcycle, Sean M. Manzi Jr of Inlet was travelling north on Route 28 while allegedly performing a “wheelie” in the northbound lane. He reportedly lost control of the motorcycle after driving onto rumble strips located in the center or the road. Manzi was then ejected from the cycle. The motorcycle then continued onto the southbound lane of traffic colliding head on with an S.U.V. driven by 22 year old Emma Patry of Milton, Vermont. When Patry attempted to avoid a collision, her vehicle exited from the roadway and overturned before coming to a stop. Both subjects were evaluated by personal from the Old Forge Ambulance Corp and released at the scene. Manzi Jr. was issued several traffic tickets including Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent, Driving to the Left of Pavement Markings, Failure to Keep Right, Interfering with Safe Operation, Not Seated Properly (on a Motorcycle), and Misdemeanor Reckless Driving. All tickets are returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date.
INLET, NY
Big Frog 104

60-Year-Old Man Charged in Oneida Crack Cocaine Case

The investigation has taken several months but police say they have made an arrest in connection with the alleged sale of drugs in Madison County. Drug investigations in the county have led to the arrest of several people in the past week. Evidence compiled by members of the Oneida City...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Harassment, mischief among charges in incident at smoke shop

ROME — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody for the second time this week on Thursday for causing damage at Vic’s Smoke Shop on Floyd Avenue in Rome, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Lorenzo Dugger, of Rome, threw a bundle of logs at a...
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

19-year-old killed in Monday night shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 19-year-old is dead after being shot in the midsection on Monday, July 4, Syracuse Police say. Police share that they responded to the 300 block of Parkway Drive for a shooting with injuries call around 11:14 p.m. on Monday night. Police say that they...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Syracuse Police warn they are taking the Orbeez challenge seriously

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The latest social media challenge is here and it’s already causing a nightmare in neighborhoods in the city and suburbs.  Syracuse police warn, that they’re taking the Orbeez challenge seriously as unsuspecting victims are getting blasted with gel or water pellets, that hurt and can cause serious injury.  “They’re shooting them […]
SYRACUSE, NY

