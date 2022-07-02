ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

The following is a list of fireworks shows around Lake County this weekend.

Lake County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakeshore Lions Club is presenting the 64th annual Redbud Parade and Festival on Saturday. The celebration includes a parade that starts at 11 a.m., and a daylong festival and carnival. The fireworks display begins...

lakeconews.com

Lake County News

East Region Town Hall meets July 6

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The East Region Town Hall, or ERTH, will meet on Wednesday, July 6. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 15900 Moose Lodge Lane in Clearlake Oaks. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom; the meeting...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

City of Lakeport asks residents to conserve water

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The city of Lakeport is asking residents to practice water conservation this summer. The latest data from www.drought.gov indicates that 97.5% of California is in a severe drought — up from 65% two years ago. Most California counties are in a severe or extreme...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Caltrans plans major roadwork through July 7

NORTH‌‌ ‌‌COAST, ‌‌ ‌‌Calif. —‌ Caltrans‌‌ ‌‌reports‌‌ ‌‌that‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌following‌‌ ‌‌road‌‌ ‌‌projects‌‌ ‌‌will‌‌ ‌‌be‌‌ ‌‌taking‌‌ ‌‌place‌‌ ‌‌‌around‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌North‌‌ ‌‌Coast‌‌ ‌‌during‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌coming‌‌ ‌‌week. ‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Redwood Valley Comes Together for This Year’s Black Bart Parade

Yesterday, July 2, 2022, the Redwood Valley community came together for the annual Black Bart Parade, organized by the Redwood Riders horse club. Jessie Taaning Sanchez, a horseback rider and proud resident of Redwood Valley, has organized the event for many years. Retired Sheriff Tom Allman portrayed the infamous Black...
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake City Council to discuss water conservation, consultant contracts

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Clearlake City Council will discuss water saving measures, consultant contracts and a development agreement with a cannabis project when it meets this week. The council will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 7, in closed session to discuss existing and anticipated litigation and employee...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Tuesday, June 21

Occurred on 1ST. RP IS CONCERNED SOMEONE IS OUTSIDE SIPHONING GAS BECAUSE SHE HEARD VOICES. ONGOING ISSUES W/ PEOPLE COMING INTO HER YARD. Disposition: GONE ON ARRIVAL. Officer initiated activity at Papa Murphys, S Main, Lakeport. Disposition: CHECKS OK. 06:22 THEFT 2206210015. Occurred on N Main. THEFT OF ITEMS FROM...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Friday, July 1

Occurred at Austin Park on Lakeshore Dr. SUSC PERSON AT/ IN MENS BATHROOM. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred at 7TH St/Bush. 2-3 AGGRESSIVE K9S IN THE AREA RUNNING UP AND DOWN 7TH STREET /. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:10 RESIDENTIAL ALARM 2207010003. Occurred on 33D Av. AUD BURG/ ZONE 14...
CLEARLAKE, CA
mendofever.com

Homicide in Healdsburg After Fireworks Show—Police Asking Public for Any and All Information

The following is a press release issued by the Healdsburg Police Department:. On Monday July 4th, at approximately 11:17 PM, after the conclusion of the fireworks show, Healdsburg PD Dispatch received 911 calls reporting a shooting in the 200 block of Monte Vista Avenue. Officers responded and found an unresponsive male laying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Identification of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin.
HEALDSBURG, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Drowns In Lake Berryessa While Trying To Save Son

LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS13) – A father drowned in Lake Berryessa on Sunday afternoon while trying to rescue his son. At around 3 p.m. Sunday, Napa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a man drowning at Lake Berryessa. When they arrived, they learned that the man who drowned was 35-year-old Marciallo Perez of San Pablo, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Lake Berryessa (credit: Napa County Sheriff’s Office) Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that Perez went into the water to rescue his son from drowning. The boy survived but Perez wasn’t able to make it back to shore and drowned. The sheriff’s office’s marine unit found Perez at 4:17 p.m. This is the second drowning in less than a week at Lake Berryessa, which is located about 67 miles west of Sacramento in Napa County.  
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

July 4th Healdsburg homicide victim identified

(BCN) — A male victim died in a shooting after the city of Healdsburg’s Fourth of July fireworks show late Monday night, police said. The Healdsburg Police Department later identified the victim as Luis Enrique Gonzalez, 27, of Windsor. “We express our condolences to his family,” police said in a social media post. The shooting […]
HEALDSBURG, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested for possession of ghost gun in Mendocino County

REDWOOD VALLEY, Calif. — A man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm on June 25 near Redwood Valley. Mendocino County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a shooting around 4:30 a.m. on the 7700 block of North State Street. Upon arrival, the deputies came across 27-year-old Angelio Bettega and proceed to search him.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

