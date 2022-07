NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Rices Fire in Nevada County: 7:25 a.m. All evacuation orders and warnings for the Rices Fire have now been lifted in Nevada County, the sheriff’s office said on Monday morning. Cal Fire reports 65% containment of the incident. The fire has not grown beyond 904. Previous week’s updates below: July 3 There was minimal fire activity overnight which allowed firefighters to increase containment to 45 percent while mopping up hotspots, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday morning. Acreage remains at 904 with full containment still expected Tuesday. Cal Fire reports there are 10 structures threatened at this time, but...

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO