GOAT Lab Brewery upgrades to new 10-barrel system in Lowell

Regional and world news from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Monday. Go to these sources for more information:. Multiple sources, Rooftop sniper kills six people at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, IL. More than two dozen injuries reported -- almost all with gunshot wounds. Gunman at large. … KSLA News 12, Four wounded in Monday shooting on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. … The Advocate, Almost a year after Hurricane Ida plowed through Tangipahoa Parish, hundreds are still displaced. With rising costs and few affordable houses on the market, many have few options. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Homeless man’s death ruled homicide; North Little Rock police investigate. … KATV, Teenage boy drowns Sunday at Greers Ferry Lake. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Bentonville bets $15 million on Phillips Park baseball complex. … Multiple sources, Seven dead, 14 missing following Italian Alps avalanche. … Mitchell McCoy, Little Rock Police: Overnight killing on Colonel Glenn marks city's 43rd homicide of 2022, which is the total number of homicides in 2019. The city has surpassed 2018, 2016 and 2015's homicide numbers. … Associated Press, More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes as Australia's largest city braces for what could be its worst flooding in 18 months. … Associated Press, Breakfast food giant Kellogg Co. lost a legal bid Monday to block new anti-obesity measures in England banning the promotion of sugary cereals. … Multiple sources, Four people injured Sunday in airplane crash near Mount Pleasant, TX. … Multiple sources, NASA satellite heading toward lunar orbit. … Talk Business & Politics, Lowell-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services recently closed an $18 million deal to acquire a three-building office park at 506, 509, and 515 Enterprise Drive in Lowell. The 8.8-acre site is 0.5 miles north of the company’s corporate headquarters along northbound Interstate 49.

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO