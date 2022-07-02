ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, AR

GOAT Lab Brewery upgrades to new 10-barrel system in Lowell

By Brian Sorensen
fayettevilleflyer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Adams opened GOAT Lab Brewery in Lowell on March 15. The launch was soft, without much fanfare. Surprisingly, people came in droves. “We went through so much beer in a week and a half it was mind boggling,” said Adams. “It has been non-stop since we turned on the open...

www.fayettevilleflyer.com

multihousingnews.com

Landmark Breaks Ground on 585-Bed Arkansas Student Asset

The Retreat at Fayetteville is expected to come online in the fall of 2023. Landmark Properties has broken ground on The Retreat at Fayetteville, a 585-bed student housing community in Fayetteville, Ark., serving the student at the University of Arkansas. The company paid $5.2 million for the 14-acre development site, Arkansas Business reports.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Weekly deals & more: Fall dance classes, CYO Broadway subscriptions,

Weekly deals content comes from our sponsors. For more info on how to become a sponsor of the Fayetteville Flyer, call Dustin at 479-387-1002 or send us an email. It’s too hot to cook. Check out the awesome family meal options from Snack Lab! We make it fresh from scratch in our kitchen, you just heat and enjoy! Place your order online today.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

RazorBug Tour Delivers Degree Earned Online to Mom of Newborn, Toddler

Star Lowrey-LaGrone held her newborn on one hip and her toddler on the other hip as a photographer documented a diploma-presentation event beside the U of A's RazorBug on June 27. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing degree by studying online. Lowrey-LaGrone's home in Fort Smith was the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Couple planning new brewery east of Fayetteville in Goshen

News broke last year that former Ozark Beer Co. and West Mountain Brewing Co. brewer Jesse Gagnon and his wife Ashlyn are opening a brewery in Goshen. Things went quiet for a while, but Orthodox Farmhouse Brewery recently popped up on social media. “There’s a lot of construction and infrastructure...
GOSHEN, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Medical school lands location and new name

The new medical school announced last year will bear the name of its benefactor, officially dubbed the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine. What's happening: The school's board revealed last week the name change, its location and several concept renderings of the facility. Why it matters: A four-year, medical degree-granting program integrating conventional medicine with holistic principles and self-care practices will be offered.The program will be the first of its kind to focus on mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health.Flashback: The Alice L. Walton Foundation and Washington Regional Medical System said they will create a new nonprofit medical system focused...
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville City Council preview: July 5, 2022

A meeting of the Fayetteville City Council began at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 inside City Hall in Room 219. The meeting is also available on Zoom and is broadcast live on the city’s YouTube channel. Listed below are the items up for approval and links to PDF...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

Fayetteville Resident “Alone” on the History Channel

A Fayetteville resident is in the running for a $500,000 cash prize as part of the latest season of the History Channel’s survival show, “Alone.”. Local resident Adam Riley is one of 10 contestants on the show that pits survivalists from all over North America against each other to see who can make it the longest this season in the northeast Canadian wilderness.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Four States Home Page

Arkansas town makes “top gay-friendly cities” list

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — The online vacation magazine, Vacationer, which considers itself to be friendly toward the LGBTQ+ community, recently compiled a list of 22 small to midsize cities around the United States that are worth spending your time, attention, and tourism dollars visiting. Coming in at number seven spot on Vacationer Magazine’s list is […]
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Clean up on Lee Creek

VAN BUREN, Ark. — On Tuesday, June 28, Adriene Lasko went out to Lee Creek off highway 220 to go swimming. He found the popular swimming destination littered with trash. Lasko spent nearly six hours picking up about 630 pounds - yes, pounds - of trash left behind by previous guests. The total amount of waste-filled up more than 40 large trash bags that Lasko took to a dump.
NATURAL DAM, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Twitter: Mass murder ... Bentonville baseball ... ETex plane crash

Regional and world news from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Monday. Go to these sources for more information:. Multiple sources, Rooftop sniper kills six people at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, IL. More than two dozen injuries reported -- almost all with gunshot wounds. Gunman at large. … KSLA News 12, Four wounded in Monday shooting on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. … The Advocate, Almost a year after Hurricane Ida plowed through Tangipahoa Parish, hundreds are still displaced. With rising costs and few affordable houses on the market, many have few options. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Homeless man’s death ruled homicide; North Little Rock police investigate. … KATV, Teenage boy drowns Sunday at Greers Ferry Lake. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Bentonville bets $15 million on Phillips Park baseball complex. … Multiple sources, Seven dead, 14 missing following Italian Alps avalanche. … Mitchell McCoy, Little Rock Police: Overnight killing on Colonel Glenn marks city's 43rd homicide of 2022, which is the total number of homicides in 2019. The city has surpassed 2018, 2016 and 2015's homicide numbers. … Associated Press, More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes as Australia's largest city braces for what could be its worst flooding in 18 months. … Associated Press, Breakfast food giant Kellogg Co. lost a legal bid Monday to block new anti-obesity measures in England banning the promotion of sugary cereals. … Multiple sources, Four people injured Sunday in airplane crash near Mount Pleasant, TX. … Multiple sources, NASA satellite heading toward lunar orbit. … Talk Business & Politics, Lowell-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services recently closed an $18 million deal to acquire a three-building office park at 506, 509, and 515 Enterprise Drive in Lowell. The 8.8-acre site is 0.5 miles north of the company’s corporate headquarters along northbound Interstate 49.
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville public meetings: July 4-8, 2022

The following is a list of public meetings received from the Office of the City Clerk Treasurer. Meeting agendas are gathered by Flyer staff and included when available. For questions, call the City Clerk’s office at 479-575-8323. Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Time Meeting Location. 10 a.m. Pre-Bid Meeting: Bid...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasfight.com

Fireworks for the Hogs: Arkansas Adds Massive Offensive Line Commitment

FAYETTEVILLE, (Ark.) — The momentum in recruiting continues for the Razorback as they receive their second offensive line commitment of the class. Paris Patterson is a very high three-star inside offensive lineman according to 247sports. He is the 27th ranked IOL and seventh ranked player in the state of Illinois.
ARKANSAS STATE

