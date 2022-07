James F. “Doc” Scheele, age 75 of Batesville, died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Veterans Hospital in Cincinnati. Born September 25, 1946 in Batesville, he is the son of Marcella (Nee: Laker) and Anthony Scheele. He served in the army during the Vietnam War and after the service would go on to work in the maintenance department for Hillenbrand Industries. He married Carolyn Bosse October 10, 1970 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Crossroads.

