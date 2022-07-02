ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Goes deep in win

Pasquantino went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Tigers....

CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. Such was the case Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 (center fielder to third baseman) triple play in Major League Baseball history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox in an eventual 6-3 victory, though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Stadium Is Currently On Fire

Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, was on fire this Tuesday afternoon. Photos of black smoke coming out of the venue surfaced on social media. Per Ellie Hall of BuzzFeed News, firefighters had to use saws to enter the stadium. Once they got that job done, they were able to carry the hose inside.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Tigers' Sam Howard: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Tigers designated Howard for assignment Tuesday. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Drew Hutchison, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Guardians. After being claimed off waivers from the Pirates in mid-May, Howard had pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level with his new organization. In 14 appearances out of the Toledo bullpen, Howard posted a 3.75 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 12 innings.
DETROIT, MI
Kansas City, MO
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star QB Avery Johnson to make college commitment live Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. Avery Johnson, a four-star quarterback from Maize High School in Kansas, will make his choice at 4 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
NFL
CBS Sports

LIV golfers Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch roasted after comparing upstart tour's Portland event to a Ryder Cup

It has become increasingly difficult to give LIV Golf the benefit of the doubt as it relates to being taken seriously when so many of its players continue to say completely ridiculous things. The latest culprit is Talor Gooch, who played for the winning Four Aces in this weekend's LIV event in Portland, Oregon, alongside Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Heads to bench

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Though he'll cede his spot in the outfield to Yonathan Daza in the series finale, Grichuk still looks poised to hold down a near-everyday role in the Colorado outfield even after Kris Bryant made his return from the 10-day injured list Monday. Grichuk started in each of the Rockies' five games following Bryant's return to the lineup, going 6-for-18 with a solo home run, three doubles and two additional runs.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers in win

Buxton went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox. Buxton gave the Twins their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning blast. He also made a big contribution on defense, making a catch at the wall and firing a throw to Gio Urshela as part of a triple play to cut down a White Sox rally in the seventh. With three homers in his last six games, Buxton is still showing power, but he's gone only 4-for-23 (.174) in that span. The outfielder has 22 homers, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, one stolen base and a .226/.301/.574 slash line through 256 plate appearances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Could debut Wednesday

Bello could be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Bello has sparkled this season at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels, and Boston could be ready to give its top pitching prospect his first chance to show what he can do at the top level. The Red Sox currently have five starting pitchers (Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, Chris Sale, James Paxton and Garrett Whitlock) on the injured list and another (Michael Wacha) who is day-to-day with an injury.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Dealing with left hamstring issue

Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning. Soto appeared to initially hurt his...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Drives in two in win

Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over San Francisco. Kennedy's first-inning single plated two runners and tied the game after the Giants grabbed a lead in the top of the frame. While the Diamondbacks play it safe with Ketel Marte -- he's served as the designated hitter since sustaining a hamstring injury two weeks ago -- Kennedy has become the primary second baseman, making eight consecutive starts. Since joining Arizona mid-June, Kennedy has driven in 10 runs over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Scratched from Tuesday's start

Archer won't make his start Tuesday versus the White Sox for an undisclosed reason, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Details on Archer's absence figure to come out after Tuesday's game, if not sooner. The veteran righty allowed one run in his last outing despite walking six batters in four innings, and he now has a 3.08 ERA through 15 starts this season. Josh Winder will start Tuesday's contest if it isn't rained out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Not starting Tuesday

Hernandez is on the bench Tuesday versus the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Unsurprisingly, Hernandez takes a seat as the Nationals face a lefty starting pitcher. Switch-hitting Ehire Adrianza will start the game in left field, but Hernandez could enter once the Phillies get into their bullpen.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Could get MLB appearance this week

Winder was scratched from his scheduled start Monday for Triple-A St. Paul and joined the Twins' taxi squad, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Winder could make an appearance during the remaining two games of the Twins' series with the White Sox. Winder...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Called up by Diamondbacks

Middleton was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Middleton will take the place of Ian Kennedy (leg), who was placed on the injured list in the corresponding move. Middleton tossed four scoreless frames over his last five big-league appearances, but don't expect him to occupy a prominent role in Arizona's bullpen.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor Williams: Filling in for Bassitt again

Williams is scheduled to start Thursday's series opener with the Marlins in New York. Chris Bassitt (illness) won't be ready to return from the COVID-19-related injured list until the weekend at the soonest, so Williams will pick up a second turn through the rotation as a result. Williams most recently made his seventh start of the season Saturday against the Rangers, lasting just 3.2 innings while surrendering five earned runs on five hits and one walk.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Doctors diagnose late Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas with Stage 2 CTE

Seven months after the unexpected death of former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, doctors from Boston University have revealed Thomas suffered from Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) late in his life, as The New York Times reported and Thomas' family announced. Doctors previously indicated that Thomas died from a seizure stemming from a 2019 car crash, but the degenerative brain disease contributed to "increasingly erratic" behavior beforehand, Ken Belson reports.
NFL
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Sits versus lefty

Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Smith will give way to the righty-hitting J.D. Davis at designated hitter with lefty Nick Lodolo on the hill for Cincinnati. Smith went 3-for-8 with a pair of doubles and two RBI while starting in both of the past two contests, when the Mets opposed right-handed starting pitchers on both occasions. The 27-year-old may be trending toward earning a strong-side platoon role over infielder Luis Guillorme, who brings defensive value but is in a 2-for-26 slump at the plate over his past eight games.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Receives seven stitches

Bogaerts (thigh) is considered day-to-day after receiving seven stitches Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Bogaerts was diagnosed with a left thigh laceration after being spiked on a steal attempt in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the issue was apparently severe enough to require stitches. However, it seems as though he could avoid a trip to the injured list since he's being labeled as day-to-day.
BOSTON, MA

