ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Drives in five runs

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Tellez went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Friday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. Such was the case Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 (center fielder to third baseman) triple play in Major League Baseball history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox in an eventual 6-3 victory, though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Sam Howard: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Tigers designated Howard for assignment Tuesday. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Drew Hutchison, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Guardians. After being claimed off waivers from the Pirates in mid-May, Howard had pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level with his new organization. In 14 appearances out of the Toledo bullpen, Howard posted a 3.75 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 12 innings.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Out with concussion

The Brewers placed Taylor on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday. Catcher Pedro Severino (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list and will replace Taylor on the 26-man active roster, but Taylor's move to the IL should free up more playing time in the outfield for both Jace Peterson and Jonathan Davis. The two players had previously been working in a platoon in the outfield while Hunter Renfroe (calf) has been on the IL. Since Taylor's stint on the IL is retroactive to Saturday, he'll be eligible for activation as soon as July 9.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sitting out Sunday

Kirk is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays. Kirk has played a lot through the first three months of the season, and while a fair amount of that has been as the designated hitter, he needs a day off his feet every now and then. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout and is looking like one of the best pure hitters in baseball -- not just at the catcher position -- with a .318/.409/.512 line through 69 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he is dealing with an injury that will sideline him at least through the All-Star break. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Drives in two in win

Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over San Francisco. Kennedy's first-inning single plated two runners and tied the game after the Giants grabbed a lead in the top of the frame. While the Diamondbacks play it safe with Ketel Marte -- he's served as the designated hitter since sustaining a hamstring injury two weeks ago -- Kennedy has become the primary second baseman, making eight consecutive starts. Since joining Arizona mid-June, Kennedy has driven in 10 runs over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers in win

Buxton went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox. Buxton gave the Twins their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning blast. He also made a big contribution on defense, making a catch at the wall and firing a throw to Gio Urshela as part of a triple play to cut down a White Sox rally in the seventh. With three homers in his last six games, Buxton is still showing power, but he's gone only 4-for-23 (.174) in that span. The outfielder has 22 homers, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, one stolen base and a .226/.301/.574 slash line through 256 plate appearances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Homer
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Heads to bench

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Though he'll cede his spot in the outfield to Yonathan Daza in the series finale, Grichuk still looks poised to hold down a near-everyday role in the Colorado outfield even after Kris Bryant made his return from the 10-day injured list Monday. Grichuk started in each of the Rockies' five games following Bryant's return to the lineup, going 6-for-18 with a solo home run, three doubles and two additional runs.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Scratched from Tuesday's start

Archer won't make his start Tuesday versus the White Sox for an undisclosed reason, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Details on Archer's absence figure to come out after Tuesday's game, if not sooner. The veteran righty allowed one run in his last outing despite walking six batters in four innings, and he now has a 3.08 ERA through 15 starts this season. Josh Winder will start Tuesday's contest if it isn't rained out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Could get MLB appearance this week

Winder was scratched from his scheduled start Monday for Triple-A St. Paul and joined the Twins' taxi squad, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Winder could make an appearance during the remaining two games of the Twins' series with the White Sox. Winder...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Not starting Tuesday

Hernandez is on the bench Tuesday versus the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Unsurprisingly, Hernandez takes a seat as the Nationals face a lefty starting pitcher. Switch-hitting Ehire Adrianza will start the game in left field, but Hernandez could enter once the Phillies get into their bullpen.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Rbi
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Called up by Diamondbacks

Middleton was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Middleton will take the place of Ian Kennedy (leg), who was placed on the injured list in the corresponding move. Middleton tossed four scoreless frames over his last five big-league appearances, but don't expect him to occupy a prominent role in Arizona's bullpen.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor Williams: Filling in for Bassitt again

Williams is scheduled to start Thursday's series opener with the Marlins in New York. Chris Bassitt (illness) won't be ready to return from the COVID-19-related injured list until the weekend at the soonest, so Williams will pick up a second turn through the rotation as a result. Williams most recently made his seventh start of the season Saturday against the Rangers, lasting just 3.2 innings while surrendering five earned runs on five hits and one walk.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Sits versus lefty

Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Smith will give way to the righty-hitting J.D. Davis at designated hitter with lefty Nick Lodolo on the hill for Cincinnati. Smith went 3-for-8 with a pair of doubles and two RBI while starting in both of the past two contests, when the Mets opposed right-handed starting pitchers on both occasions. The 27-year-old may be trending toward earning a strong-side platoon role over infielder Luis Guillorme, who brings defensive value but is in a 2-for-26 slump at the plate over his past eight games.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Could miss more time

Farmer (hand) "likely won't start in the next couple days," according to Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Farmer remains on the active roster for now, but he was spotted wearing a soft cast on his injured hand, and it appears he will miss more time. Matt Reynolds will likely serve as Cincinnati's top shortstop until Farmer is ready to return.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Reaches base five times

Santana went 2-for-2 with three walks and two runs in Monday's 8-2 win against the Padres. Santana produced his first vintage performance since arriving in Seattle on June 28, walking in the first, fourth and sixth and singling in the third and eighth. The five times reaching base nearly match his total of six tallied in his first six games with the team. The 36-year-old is now 5-for-21 with six walks with Seattle, though he's yet to record an extra-base hit or RBI.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Tyler Matzek: Ready to return

Matzek (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Monday. Matzek has been out since injuring his shoulder in mid-May, but he completed a rehab assignment and is ready to pitch for the big club again. Matzek had a couple subpar outings earlier in the season, but he also picked up six holds, and it should not be long before he reclaims a key spot in Atlanta's bullpen.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Reds' Max Schrock: Heads to Louisville

The Reds optioned Schrock to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Schrock went 4-for-24 with one RBI after returning from the injured list June 17. Big-league injuries will likely bring the versatile Schrock back to Cincinnati sometime before the season ends.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Brandon Drury: Mashes 17th homer

Drury went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Mets. The veteran utility player took Taijuan Walker deep in the third inning to tie the score at 3-3, but the Reds' offense didn't do much after that. Drury has established a new career high with 17 homers this season in only 69 games, and his .270/.331/.533 slash line should keep him locked into an everyday role for Cincinnati, barring a trade to a contender before the deadline.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy