Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Lifts 13th homer

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. Such was the case Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 (center fielder to third baseman) triple play in Major League Baseball history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox in an eventual 6-3 victory, though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he is dealing with an injury that will sideline him at least through the All-Star break. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
Grichuk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Though he'll cede his spot in the outfield to Yonathan Daza in the series finale, Grichuk still looks poised to hold down a near-everyday role in the Colorado outfield even after Kris Bryant made his return from the 10-day injured list Monday. Grichuk started in each of the Rockies' five games following Bryant's return to the lineup, going 6-for-18 with a solo home run, three doubles and two additional runs.
The Tigers designated Howard for assignment Tuesday. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Drew Hutchison, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Guardians. After being claimed off waivers from the Pirates in mid-May, Howard had pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level with his new organization. In 14 appearances out of the Toledo bullpen, Howard posted a 3.75 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 12 innings.
Kirk is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays. Kirk has played a lot through the first three months of the season, and while a fair amount of that has been as the designated hitter, he needs a day off his feet every now and then. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout and is looking like one of the best pure hitters in baseball -- not just at the catcher position -- with a .318/.409/.512 line through 69 games.
The Brewers placed Taylor on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday. Catcher Pedro Severino (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list and will replace Taylor on the 26-man active roster, but Taylor's move to the IL should free up more playing time in the outfield for both Jace Peterson and Jonathan Davis. The two players had previously been working in a platoon in the outfield while Hunter Renfroe (calf) has been on the IL. Since Taylor's stint on the IL is retroactive to Saturday, he'll be eligible for activation as soon as July 9.
HOUSTON — Less than two weeks ago, Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr., LSU forward Tari Eason, and Kentucky guard TyTy Washington didn’t know where their professional home would be. Now, after all were selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft, they’re headed to Las Vegas to headline the 2022 summer league squad for the Rockets.
Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning. Soto appeared to initially hurt his...
Buxton went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox. Buxton gave the Twins their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning blast. He also made a big contribution on defense, making a catch at the wall and firing a throw to Gio Urshela as part of a triple play to cut down a White Sox rally in the seventh. With three homers in his last six games, Buxton is still showing power, but he's gone only 4-for-23 (.174) in that span. The outfielder has 22 homers, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, one stolen base and a .226/.301/.574 slash line through 256 plate appearances.
Thomas is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. Thomas will get a day off after starting each of Arizona's last five games. Daulton Varsho will start in center field in Thomas' place.
Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over San Francisco. Kennedy's first-inning single plated two runners and tied the game after the Giants grabbed a lead in the top of the frame. While the Diamondbacks play it safe with Ketel Marte -- he's served as the designated hitter since sustaining a hamstring injury two weeks ago -- Kennedy has become the primary second baseman, making eight consecutive starts. Since joining Arizona mid-June, Kennedy has driven in 10 runs over 14 games.
Middleton was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Middleton will take the place of Ian Kennedy (leg), who was placed on the injured list in the corresponding move. Middleton tossed four scoreless frames over his last five big-league appearances, but don't expect him to occupy a prominent role in Arizona's bullpen.
Hernandez is on the bench Tuesday versus the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Unsurprisingly, Hernandez takes a seat as the Nationals face a lefty starting pitcher. Switch-hitting Ehire Adrianza will start the game in left field, but Hernandez could enter once the Phillies get into their bullpen.
Archer won't make his start Tuesday versus the White Sox for an undisclosed reason, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Details on Archer's absence figure to come out after Tuesday's game, if not sooner. The veteran righty allowed one run in his last outing despite walking six batters in four innings, and he now has a 3.08 ERA through 15 starts this season. Josh Winder will start Tuesday's contest if it isn't rained out.
Bello confirmed that he'll be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start for the Red Sox in Wednesday's series finale with the Rays, Katie Morrison of The Springfield Republicanreports. Bello has been dominant this season between stops at Worcester and Double-A, compiling a 2.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 114:33 K:BB...
Winder was scratched from his scheduled start Monday for Triple-A St. Paul and joined the Twins' taxi squad, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Winder could make an appearance during the remaining two games of the Twins' series with the White Sox. Winder...
Blackmon is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Blackmon is hitting .321 (36-for-112) since June 2, but he will be held out Monday with the Rockies loading up on right-handed hitters against Dodgers southpaw Julio Urias. Yonathan Daza will enter the lineup in Blackmon's place.
Williams is scheduled to start Thursday's series opener with the Marlins in New York. Chris Bassitt (illness) won't be ready to return from the COVID-19-related injured list until the weekend at the soonest, so Williams will pick up a second turn through the rotation as a result. Williams most recently made his seventh start of the season Saturday against the Rangers, lasting just 3.2 innings while surrendering five earned runs on five hits and one walk.
Farmer (hand) "likely won't start in the next couple days," according to Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Farmer remains on the active roster for now, but he was spotted wearing a soft cast on his injured hand, and it appears he will miss more time. Matt Reynolds will likely serve as Cincinnati's top shortstop until Farmer is ready to return.
Naquil Betrand was too good to be true for the Buffaloes.
After previously committing to Colorado on March 22, the 2023 offensive tackle’s stock rose quickly and he soon earned offers from several top college football programs. Betrand, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound Philadelphia, Pennsylvania three-star, visited many of those elite schools, leading many to believe his Boulder pledge would soon be gone. His decommitment on Monday was expected, unfortunately.
Betrand announced a new top six thereafter, and the Buffs didn’t make the cut. Instead, he narrowed it down to Georgia, Texas A&M, Syracuse, Auburn, Kentucky and Penn State.
This news was anticipated before the Pac-12’s current dilemma, but some anxiety is likely appropriate regarding how CU’s recruits will react.
