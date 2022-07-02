ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor’s unexpected death leaves patients seeking answers

Today marks nearly one month since Palatka...

Florida man lifts overturned Jeep to rescue toddler after accident

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A baby boy is safe after a Florida driver was in the right place at the right time and saved him from an overturned Jeep!. "He's like 'there's a baby in there, there's a baby' and after that, I look down and see the baby sticking out," Wisguere Dormevil told FOX 35 News.
The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
Man suspected of killing daughter’s boyfriend dies after medical episode at Lake County Jail

A man suspected of killing his daughter’s boyfriend has died after suffering a medical episode at the Lake County Jail. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that 57-year-old James Carlton died Thursday at a local hospital. He suffered a medical episode the previous day and was transported by ambulance from the jail. The sheriff’s office did not have specifics about the cause of death.
Man accused of stealing pickup truck, concrete saws from City of Ocala worker

A 22-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a pickup truck and several concrete saws from a City of Ocala worker. On Tuesday, June 28, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to the 200 block of SW 3rd Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the owner of the vehicle who is employed by the City of Ocala.
‘Papers were supposed to be shredded’: Folders containing people’s private information found by Jacksonville landscaper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of folders containing people’s personal information and medical records -- including social security numbers, copies of driver’s licenses and other critical information -- were found scattered along Kernan Boulevard by a Jacksonville landscaper. The paperwork that could be used to steal someone’s identity...
18-year-old Ocala man killed in fiery crash with tree, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man from Ocala was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash with a tree between Ocala and Belleview, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 10:40 p.m. on SE 95th Street just east of SE 7th Avenue Road, troopers said.
DUI suspect bites back

An alleged Pomona Park drunk driver is accused of drawing blood when biting a corrections officer after her arrest Friday evening. Dawn Foster, 60, was swerving in and out of the southbound lane as…
