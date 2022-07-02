ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pride in London - live: Dame Kelly Holmes and Emily Sandé join capital’s biggest march

By Kate Ng
Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes and singer Emeli Sandé are among those attending the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride parade.

The athlete and songstress, both of whom recently came out publicly as gay, shared their excitement at being part of what the London Mayor’s office described as the biggest Pride in the capital ever.

Pride in London returned to the capital for the first time since 2019, celebrating 50 years since the very first march took place in 1972.

More than one million people attended the parade which began at 12pm today.

Those marching today will called on the UK government to ban conversion therapy for all LGBT+ people, reform the Gender Recognition Act, and provide equal protection for LGBT+ communities against hate crime.

They also campaigned for an end to “hostile environment towards minority migrants”, and for the establishment of a national Aids memorial to remember those who died during the HIV and Aids epidemic.

The Independent is the official publishing partner of Pride in London 2022.

