Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Nick Kyrgios rages but knocks out Stefanos Tsitsipas as Rafael Nadal wins

Nick Kyrgios defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in four extraordinary sets to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon , as the Australian overcame a mid-match meltdown in a heated contest to seal a thrilling 6-7 (2) 6-4 6-3 7-6 (8) win.

And the friction between the players did not end there, with Tsitsipas accusing Kyrgios of being “evil” and a “bully” in a fiery post-match press conference. In response, Kyrgios labelled Tsitsipas “soft” and said he did not do anything during the match to “disrespect” his opponent.

It came at the end of an eventful day of upsets at SW19. World No 1 Iga Swiatek is out after Alize Cornet snapped her 37-match win streak with a 6-4 6-2 victory. Coco Gauff was also eliminated by Amanda Anisimova, who clinched a 6-7 6-2 6-1 win over her fellow American.

Earlier, Katie Boulter faced Harmony Tan in the opening match of the day on Court No 2 and was thrashed 6-1 6-1 in just 51 minutes. Tan, who shocked Serena Williams with a memorable win in the opening round, blitzed the Brit as she surged to victory .

Liam Broady is also out after a straight sets defeat to the impressive Alex De Minaur - Boulter’s boyfriend - who saw off a late fight from the 28-year-old British wildcard to take a 6-4 6-4 7-6 win. In the last match of the day, Rafael Nadal raced to a straight sets win over Lorenzo Sonego .

