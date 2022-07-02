ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

July is Getting Hotter

By John Farley
abccolumbia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly is here and so is the heat. For most of the country, July is...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 2

Related
abccolumbia.com

Lots of Rain Over the Past Week

You probably don’t need me to point out that it’s been very rainy in Columbia over the past week. Below is a tweet from the Southeast Regional Climate Center, @SERCC. KCUB is Hamilton Owens Airport in Columbia. “Over the past 7 days 7.20 inches of rain have fallen...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Flash Flooding in Columbia for the 4th of July

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Several inches of rain led to Flash Flooding across the Columbia metro area Monday evening on the 4th of July,. Flash Flood Warnings were issued before 6 p.m. as heavy rain pummeled the area. Flood waters rose quickly in flood-prone areas like this dip on...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes hit the Midlands area of South Carolina in the last 24 hours. Officials said the second earthquake occurred 4.7 miles South West of Lugoff at around 5:29 a.m. This earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and...
ELGIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia offices closed for Independence Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have business with city government, City of Columbia offices are closed on Monday, July 4. Solid waste services for July 4 will be moved to Tuesday, July 5. Tuesday routes will be moved to Wednesday, July 6.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

USGS: More earthquakes reported near Lugoff-Elgin area over the weekend

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Another string of earthquakes has hit the Midlands once again over the weekend. On Sunday, The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.9 magnitude quake near Elgin after midnight and a 1.6 near Lugoff at 6:30 a.m. They also reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake...
ELGIN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV

Annual Peach Festival Returns to Lexington County

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) – The Lexington County Peach Festival returned to Gilbert over Independence Day Weekend after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. While Gilbert used to be the peach capitol of South Carolina, six decades of urban development pushed commercial orchards out of Lexington County. Come 2022, the...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

My Take: Fourth of July

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The July 4th holiday is upon us. Millions of Americans will celebrate the holiday with parades, fireworks and barbecue. Let’s not forget why we celebrate. On July 4, 1776, the 13 colonies laid down their claim to be a free and independent nation from England.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Coroner identifies victim in Jet Ski accident

Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal jet ski accident. Official say it happened around 2:30 in the afternoon on July 2nd near Dreher Island on Lake Murray near the Prosperity area of Newberry Co. The...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WRDW-TV

Search is on for suspects as Aiken copes with 5 killings in a week

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken community is grappling with five shooting deaths in a week as authorities search for suspects in both cases. Authorities haven’t released suspect descriptions in the latest shooting, which killed Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, late Saturday in Room 229 of the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North.
AIKEN, SC
wach.com

LIST: Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations around Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX News is wishing everyone a safe Fourth of July weekend. Here are some firework shows and celebrations in the Midlands:. Fireworks on Lake Murray at Dreher Island. Begins around 9:15 pm Saturday. 2022 Harper Street Bike Parade. Line up at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Victim in West Columbia murder identified

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man found murdered Sunday afternoon. The coroner’s office says 62 year old Michael Crolley died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Investigators with the West Columbia Police Department say he was found...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Encanto Dance Camp

In our look at local living, if you have young children at home you’ve probably heard the Disney movie Encanto. Now your child can learn how to to move just like the characters in the animated musical. The Richland County Recreation Commission presents Encanto Dance Camp. The camp takes...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Body of swimmer recovered near Lake Murray Dam

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The body of a swimmer who was reported missing on June 17 has been recovered. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'Learn to swim, America': How a lifeguard shortage may have impacts on your summer plans. According to the Irmo Fire Marshall, a group of...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SCDNR: Man tubing on Lake Murray dies after hitting a watercraft

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A 35-year-old man is dead after hitting a watercraft on Lake Murray Saturday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it happened near Dreher Island State Park around 2:30 p.m. According to investigators, the victim was being pulled on a tube behind a...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

On the Road: Movies under the stars

Monetta, SC (WOLO) — You may think drive-ins are a thing of the past, but you may have missed one small site that is still standing. Just outside of Lexington County… a town that sits in both Aiken and Saluda counties brings people from all over the Midlands to watch a movie under the stars.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy