July is Getting Hotter

You probably don’t need me to point out that it’s been very rainy in Columbia over the past week. Below is a tweet from the Southeast Regional Climate Center, @SERCC. KCUB is Hamilton Owens Airport in Columbia. “Over the past 7 days 7.20 inches of rain have fallen...
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Several inches of rain led to Flash Flooding across the Columbia metro area Monday evening on the 4th of July,. Flash Flood Warnings were issued before 6 p.m. as heavy rain pummeled the area. Flood waters rose quickly in flood-prone areas like this dip on...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Heavy rains led to flash flooding in the central Midlands late Monday afternoon. The rains began to increase just after 5 p.m. as afternoon heating triggered a rash of pop up storms. Rainfall rates in some areas began to exceed four inches in one hour. That...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes hit the Midlands area of South Carolina in the last 24 hours. Officials said the second earthquake occurred 4.7 miles South West of Lugoff at around 5:29 a.m. This earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have business with city government, City of Columbia offices are closed on Monday, July 4. Solid waste services for July 4 will be moved to Tuesday, July 5. Tuesday routes will be moved to Wednesday, July 6.
KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Another string of earthquakes has hit the Midlands once again over the weekend. On Sunday, The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.9 magnitude quake near Elgin after midnight and a 1.6 near Lugoff at 6:30 a.m. They also reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Motorists in the area of I-26 West at Mile Marker 97, near the Peak/Broad River Road exit in Richland County are advised there is an accident that has blocked all lanes heading towards Columbia. South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the incident happened at 2:46...
Midland residents looking for a better job or a new career might not have to look far from home. The City of West Columbia is actively hiring people to fill more than a dozen open positions, according to Anna Huffman, the city’s communications and technology director. Openings include a...
GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) – The Lexington County Peach Festival returned to Gilbert over Independence Day Weekend after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. While Gilbert used to be the peach capitol of South Carolina, six decades of urban development pushed commercial orchards out of Lexington County. Come 2022, the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The July 4th holiday is upon us. Millions of Americans will celebrate the holiday with parades, fireworks and barbecue. Let’s not forget why we celebrate. On July 4, 1776, the 13 colonies laid down their claim to be a free and independent nation from England.
Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal jet ski accident. Official say it happened around 2:30 in the afternoon on July 2nd near Dreher Island on Lake Murray near the Prosperity area of Newberry Co. The...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highs today climb into the low 90s but it comes with a lot of humidity so it will feel like over 100 at times. Let’s also watch for another afternoon/evening with scattered downpours and storms. First Alert Headlines. Highs today in the low 90s but...
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken community is grappling with five shooting deaths in a week as authorities search for suspects in both cases. Authorities haven’t released suspect descriptions in the latest shooting, which killed Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, late Saturday in Room 229 of the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX News is wishing everyone a safe Fourth of July weekend. Here are some firework shows and celebrations in the Midlands:. Fireworks on Lake Murray at Dreher Island. Begins around 9:15 pm Saturday. 2022 Harper Street Bike Parade. Line up at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man found murdered Sunday afternoon. The coroner’s office says 62 year old Michael Crolley died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Investigators with the West Columbia Police Department say he was found...
In our look at local living, if you have young children at home you’ve probably heard the Disney movie Encanto. Now your child can learn how to to move just like the characters in the animated musical. The Richland County Recreation Commission presents Encanto Dance Camp. The camp takes...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – A man in his mid-30s is dead after a boating accident on Lake Murray. Officials say a crash on the water on Saturday killed a 35-year-old man floating in a tube, hitched to a jet ski. The SC Department of Natural Resources has not...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The body of a swimmer who was reported missing on June 17 has been recovered. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'Learn to swim, America': How a lifeguard shortage may have impacts on your summer plans. According to the Irmo Fire Marshall, a group of...
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A 35-year-old man is dead after hitting a watercraft on Lake Murray Saturday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it happened near Dreher Island State Park around 2:30 p.m. According to investigators, the victim was being pulled on a tube behind a...
Monetta, SC (WOLO) — You may think drive-ins are a thing of the past, but you may have missed one small site that is still standing. Just outside of Lexington County… a town that sits in both Aiken and Saluda counties brings people from all over the Midlands to watch a movie under the stars.
Comments / 2