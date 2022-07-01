ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden to award Medal of Freedom to 17, including Biles, McCain and Giffords

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmgAr_0gSvA9J600

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will present the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people, including actor Denzel Washington , gymnast Simone Biles and the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican with whom Biden served in the U.S. Senate.

Biden will also recognize Sandra Lindsay , the New York City nurse who rolled up her sleeve on live television in December 2020 to receive the first COVID-19 vaccine dose that was pumped into an arm in the United States, the White House announced Friday.

Biden’s honors list, which the White House shared first with The Associated Press, includes both living and deceased honorees from the worlds of Hollywood, sports, politics, the military, academia, and civil rights and social justice advocacy.

The Democratic president will present the medals at the White House next week.

Shortages, fire dangers snuff out July 4 firework displays

Biden himself is a medal recipient. President Barack Obama honored Biden’s public service as a longtime U.S. senator and vice president by awarding him a Presidential Medal of Freedom in January 2017, a week before they left office.

The honorees who’ll receive medals from Biden “have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities, and across the world, while blazing trails for generations to come,” the White House said.

The honor is reserved for people who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal public or private endeavors, the White House said.

Biles is the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history, winning 32 Olympic and World Championship medals. She is an outspoken advocate on issues that are very personal to her, including athletes’ mental health, children in foster care and sexual assault victims.

Lindsay became an advocate for COVID-19 vaccinations after receiving the first dose in the U.S.

McCain, who died of brain cancer in 2018, spent more than five years in captivity in Vietnam while serving in the U.S. Navy. He later represented Arizona in both houses of Congress and was the Republican presidential nominee in 2008. Biden said McCain was a “dear friend” and “a hero.”

Texas love triangle murder suspect arrested in Costa Rica

Washington is a double Oscar-winning actor, director and producer. He also has a Tony award, two Golden Globes and the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. He is a longtime spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The other 13 medal recipients are:

— Sister Simone Campbell. Campbell is a member of the Sister of Social Service and a former executive director of NETWRK, a Catholic social justice organization. She is an advocate for economic justice, overhauling the U.S. immigration system and health care policy.

— Julieta Garcia. A former president of the University of Texas at Brownsville, Garcia was the first Latina to become a college president, the White House said. She was named one of the nation’s best college presidents by Time magazine.

Gabrielle Giffords . A former U.S. House member from Arizona, the Democrat founded Giffords, an organization dedicated to ending gun violence. She was shot in the head in January 2011 during a constituent event in Tucson and was gravely wounded.

— Fred Gray. Gray was one of the first Black members of the Alabama Legislature after Reconstruction. He was a prominent civil rights attorney who represented Rosa Parks, the NAACP and Martin Luther King Jr.

— Steve Jobs. Jobs was the co-founder, chief executive and chair of Apple Inc. He died in 2011.

— Father Alexander Karloutsos. Karloutsos is the assistant to Archbishop Demetrios of America. The White House said Karloutsos has counseled several U.S. presidents.

Khizr Khan . An immigrant from Pakistan, Khan’s Army officer son was killed in Iraq. Khan gained national prominence, and became a target of Donald Trump’s wrath, after speaking at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

— Diane Nash. A founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Nash organized some of the most important 20th century civil rights campaigns and worked with King.

Megan Rapinoe . The Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup soccer champion captains the OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League. She is a prominent advocate for gender pay equality, racial justice and LGBTQI+ rights who has appeared at Biden’s White House.

— Alan Simpson. The retired U.S. senator from Wyoming served with Biden and has been a prominent advocate for campaign finance reform, responsible governance and marriage equality.

— Richard Trumka. Trumka had been president of the 12.5 million-member AFL-CIO for more than a decade at the time of his August 2021 death. He was a past president of the United Mine Workers.

— Wilma Vaught. A brigadier general, Vaught is one of the most decorated women in U.S. military history, breaking gender barriers as she has risen through the ranks. When Vaught retired in 1985, she was one of only seven female generals in the Armed Forces.

— Raúl Yzaguirre. A civil rights advocate, Yzaguirre was president and CEO of the National Council of La Raza for 30 years. He served as U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic under Obama.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
KGET

Multi-structure fire in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In southeast Bakersfield near Stephens Drive, fire crews were extinguishing a multi-structure fire that started at about 9:24 p.m., according to the PulsePoint website. Witnesses told a 17 News photographer, the fire was started by fireworks but this has yet to be confirmed by fire officials. There is no word yet […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

17 Political Rundown: The biggest political news in Kern this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — From two consequential initiatives making the November ballot this week, to attention-grabbing testimony during the January 6 panel hearing, involving our own Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) — it’s been another busy week of politics here in Kern. Some of the biggest news out of Washington continues to be the Jan. 6 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Simone Campbell
Person
John Mccain
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Trumka
Person
Donald Trump
KGET

Man killed in off-road vehicle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old Maricopa man died from blunt force trauma in an off-road vehicle crash the morning of June 20, coroner’s officials say. Justin James Fowler died at the scene of a crash that happened on private property north of Petroleum Club Road and Kerto Road in Taft, officials said.
MARICOPA, CA
KGET

Child, 2, who died in apparent drowning identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The name of a 2-year-old girl who apparently drowned Saturday has been released. Brooklyn Marie Brown died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool on Corazon Court, near Breckenridge and Vineland roads, according to coroner’s officials. She was pronounced dead at Kern Medical. This incident is a reminder for parents […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republican#The U S Senate#The White House#The Associated Press#Democratic
KGET

Man convicted of stabbing and lighting dog on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When police confronted Orlando Vela, he was pushing a shopping cart containing a dog that had been stabbed and set on fire, according to prosecutors. Vela produced a dagger and fought with officers before being taken into custody, according to a District Attorney’s office release. An examination of the dog revealed […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed during Oildale attempted robbery identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials have identified a man fatally shot Sunday during an attempted robbery at an Oildale tobacco shop. Odulio Rodriguez, 36, was declared dead at the scene at Gravity Tobacco on Roberts Lane near Locust Street, according to a coroner’s release. A gunman entered at about 4:50 p.m. and fired as […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

Man killed in hit-and-run on Highway 119 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 119 has been identified, according to a coroner’s release. Jesse Sanchez, 27, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene when found in the roadway 3:45 a.m. on June 25, according to the release. He died from blunt injuries […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
KGET

3-year-old drowns at east Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old child was pronounced dead after a drowning Saturday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency crews were called to a home on Corazon Court in a neighborhood near Breckenridge and Vineland roads just before 5 p.m. for reports of a drowning. A 3-year-old was pulled from a pool and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man allegedly stabbed by son died of leg wound: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 71-year-old man who authorities say was killed by his son died from a stab wound to the leg, according to the coroner’s office. Richard Daniel Alvarez Jr. was stabbed June 13 at an apartment complex in the 400 block of South Real Road, officials said. He was declared dead at the scene.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO: 2 men missing in Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were swept away while attempting to swim across the Kern River Monday afternoon, according to sheriff’s officials. As of Tuesday morning, they had not been found. Samuel Raymondo, 19, and Diego Cabo, 27, were crossing in the area of Hobo Campground around 12:30 p.m. when the current pulled them […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Inmate dies at Lerdo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 25-year-old man found unresponsive in his cell at Lerdo Jail was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy will be performed, according to a coroner’s release. Louie Grijalva III was found unresponsive at 3:43 p.m. June 27, said the release. It contained...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy