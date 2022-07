HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2022-- After five years in the making, the prestigious Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) opened on July 3, 2022 as the latest addition to Hong Kong’s arts and cultural offerings and the West Kowloon Cultural District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005871/en/ Photo Credit: copyright The Hong Kong Palace Museum

WORLD ・ 23 MINUTES AGO