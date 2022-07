Geraldine Turnipseed age 89 of Merna, NE passed away July 2, 2022, at her home in Merna. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow, NE with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery at Callaway, NE. Memorials are suggested to the Merna Rescue and Ambulance. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at govierbrothers.com.

MERNA, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO