Carroll County, GA

Elderly man calls 911 after shooting wife, Carroll County deputies say

WXIA 11 Alive
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man, originally accused of aggravated...

www.11alive.com

fox5atlanta.com

Abandoned raft found near pond, Bartow County deputies search for person

BARTOWN COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Bartow County are looking for a person near a pond after someone found an abandoned, homemade raft on the bank. The Bartow County Sheriff's Office shared an image of the raft, which appeared to have a fishing pole and tackle on it. Deputies said...
WXIA 11 Alive

Teen still missing after several weeks, last seen in Carroll County, sheriff says

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a teenage girl who has been missing for several weeks. Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen on June 14 in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. Detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office are also still investigating what happened to Kaylee. The Bartow County Sheriff said Kaylee may now be in the Cartersville area and still remains missing as of Tuesday morning.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

New details emerge one year after Cobb County country club murders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today marks one year ago a local golf course community was mourning the sudden death of beloved golf pro 46-year-old Gene Siller. Cobb County Police said Siller was shot and killed at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw while he was setting up the course for the 4th of July weekend last year.
Polk Today

Couple jailed after stealing $6,000 from convenience store on Prior Station Road

Report: Rockmart PD arrests man during traffic stop with drugs after pills, weed spotted by officer →. The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man killed in hit-and-run while crossing Cobb County road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a man crossing the street before speeding away. Officers were called to Austell Road near Barber Road just before 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning. They say a 49-year-old Marietta man was crossing Austell Road,...
fox5atlanta.com

Campers shot by allegedly reckless driver in park, officials say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were shot at a Floyd County campground with children nearby. Officials said it happened Sunday night at the Lock and Dam Park Campground. A witness said the violence started with an argument about speeding. People who saw gunfire said a man in a car...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Celebratory holiday gunfire leads to arrests in Gwinnett County

NORCROSS, Ga — Two Norcross men were arrested Sunday after firing their guns in the air to celebrate the 4th of July holiday, police said. Robert Campbell-Landy, 19, and Devin Dingle, 30, were found with several handguns, extended magazines, nearly 90 spent shell casings and unfired ammunition, according to Gwinnett PD.
fox5atlanta.com

Morrow police chase turns into dangerous wreck, police say

MORROW, Ga. - A police chase in Morrow ended in a dangerous car crash when police say a person driving a stolen car tried to escape officers. The Morrow Police Department said Saturday night officers tried to stop an allegedly stolen vehicle on Morrow Road. The car tried to drive away and out-run police, officials said.
11Alive

Young boy shot leaving party in LaGrange, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A young boy was shot late Saturday night in LaGrange when he told police he was confronted by a man wearing a mask as he was heading home from a party. LaGrange Police said they got a call just before midnight to West Point Street and Sirrine Street where they located the boy with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to West Georgia Medical Center for treatment. They said he is expected to survive.
fox5atlanta.com

Trapped driver killed in fiery crash at SW Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA - At least one person has been killed in a fiery crash at a southwest Atlanta intersection Tuesday morning. Atlanta police say at around 6:10 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW and Cascade Avenue after reports of a vehicle crash. Durring the...
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged with DUI following rollover crash that ejected woman, GSP says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol said a man was charged with DUI after the truck he was driving rolled over on Interstate 75, ejecting a woman. Troopers found the man Monday afternoon at a Cobb County bus station. Troopers said 36-year-old Ronnie Warren, a Decatur resident, is also...
CBS 46

Woman injured during crash on I-75 near Windy Hill Road, driver arrested for DUI

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A serious crash resulted in the closure of all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at Windy Hill Road shortly before noon Friday. According to Georgia State Patrol, a silver Ford Explorer Sport Trac was traveling south on I-75 when the vehicle veered off the road. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle began to overturn.
