NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE Case No. CV09-22-0834 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN RE: Natika Raven Lynn Lohse-Mckinnon A petition to change the name of Natika Raven Lynn Lohse-Mckinnon, now residing in the...