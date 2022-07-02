ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Magnetic freeze-out and anomalous Hall effect in ZrTe

By Adrien Gourgout
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ultra-quantum limit is achieved when a magnetic field confines an electron gas in its lowest spin-polarised Landau level. Here we show that in this limit, electron doped ZrTe5 shows a metal-insulator transition followed by a sign change of the Hall and Seebeck effects at low temperature. We attribute this transition...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Physicists stunned by magnetic atoms that ‘freeze’ when heated

Physicists have discovered a new kind of behaviour in a metal that seems to be the opposite of normal physics. The scientists discovered that magnetic spins in neodymium – a silvery metal – ‘freeze’ into a static pattern when the temperature rises, something that usually only happens when the temperature decreases.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

High harmonics illuminate the movement of atoms and electrons

Laser light can radically change the properties of solid materials, making them superconducting or magnetic within millionths of a billionth of a second. The intense light causes fundamental, immediate changes in a solid by "shaking" its atomic lattice structure and moving electrons about. But what exactly is happening at that elementary level? How do those atoms and electrons actually move?
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the mechanically activated ion channel Piezo1

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/nature25453 Published online 20 December 2017. In this Article, we highlighted important residues that could affect Piezo1 gating. Accordingly, in Fig. 3 and Extended Data Fig. 7 of the Article, we measured mechanically activated currents from cells that express alanine substitution mutants (M2493A and F2494A) of residues that we predicted as the hydrophobic gate of the channel. Our experiments showed that the single mutants cause a gain-of-function phenotype (Fig. 3g"“i). As a control, we also tested the double mutant M2493A/F2494A, which we found to be non-functional (Extended Data Fig. 7a,b).
CHEMISTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirac
Person
Weyl
Person
Fermi
scitechdaily.com

Three New Exotic Particles Discovered With Large Hadron Collider

Three never-before-seen particles have been observed by the international Large Hadron Collider beauty (LHCb) collaboration at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). The discovery includes a new kind of “pentaquark” and the first-ever pair of “tetraquarks,” which includes a new type of tetraquark. The findings, presented at...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Change in the association between coffee intake and ischemic heart disease in an international ecological study from 1990 to 2018

In previous observational studies, the association between coffee intake and risk of cardiovascular disease has reversed from positive to negative over time. This long-term international ecological study examined whether the association between coffee intake and mortality and incidence rates of ischemic heart disease (IHD) changed between 1990 and 2018 using multiple coherent data. We obtained data on coffee intake per capita, IHD mortality and incidence rates per 100,000 population, and socioeconomic and lifestyle indicators for each country from various publicly available databases. We integrated and analyzed data from 147 countries with populations of"‰â‰¥"‰1 million. We employed a linear mixed model analysis to assess the association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates by year. The mean global coffee intake increased (p"‰<"‰0.001), whereas IHD mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001) and incidence (p"‰="‰0.073) decreased. In all models, the interaction between coffee intake and year showed a significant inverse association for IHD mortality and incidence rates (p"‰<"‰0.001 for all). The country-level association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates between 1990 and 2018 was stronger in the negative direction.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Generation of ultrahigh-brightness pre-bunched beams from a plasma cathode for X-ray free-electron lasers

The longitudinal coherence of X-ray free-electron lasers (XFELs) in the self-amplified spontaneous emission regime could be substantially improved if the high brightness electron beam could be pre-bunched on the radiated wavelength-scale. Here, we show that it is indeed possible to realize such current modulated electron beam at angstrom scale by exciting a nonlinear wake across a periodically modulated plasma-density downramp/plasma cathode. The density modulation turns on and off the injection of electrons in the wake while downramp provides a unique longitudinal mapping between the electrons' initial injection positions and their final trapped positions inside the wake. The combined use of a downramp and periodic modulation of micrometers is shown to be able to produces a train of high peak current (17 kA) electron bunches with a modulation wavelength of 10's of angstroms - orders of magnitude shorter than the plasma density modulation. The peak brightness of the nano-bunched beam can be O(1021A/m2/rad2) orders of magnitude higher than current XFEL beams. Such prebunched, high brightness electron beams hold the promise for compact and lower cost XEFLs that can produce nanometer radiation with hundreds of GW power in a 10s of centimeter long undulator.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Anisotropy#Zrte
Nature.com

Physicists spellbound by deepening mystery of muon particle’s magnetism

Theoretical predictions move closer to experimental results, but questions remain about possible gaps in the standard model of particle physics. You have full access to this article via your institution. The muon’s mysteries continue to leave physicists spellbound. Last year, an experiment suggested that the elementary particle had inexplicably strong...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Optimal Channel Networks accurately model ecologically-relevant geomorphological features of branching river networks

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 155 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth & Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00454-1, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of the Peer Review File for this Article contained errors. There was an error in the title, which previously...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Potential impacts of climate change on agriculture and fisheries production in 72 tropical coastal communities

Climate change is expected to profoundly affect key food production sectors, including fisheries and agriculture. However, the potential impacts of climate change on these sectors are rarely considered jointly, especially below national scales, which can mask substantial variability in how communities will be affected. Here, we combine socioeconomic surveys of 3,008 households and intersectoral multi-model simulation outputs to conduct a sub-national analysis of the potential impacts of climate change on fisheries and agriculture in 72 coastal communities across five Indo-Pacific countries (Indonesia, Madagascar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, and Tanzania). Our study reveals three key findings: First, overall potential losses to fisheries are higher than potential losses to agriculture. Second, while most locations (> 2/3) will experience potential losses to both fisheries and agriculture simultaneously, climate change mitigation could reduce the proportion of places facing that double burden. Third, potential impacts are more likely in communities with lower socioeconomic status.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Existence of weakly quasisymmetric magnetic fields without rotational transform in asymmetric toroidal domains

A quasisymmetry is a special symmetry that enhances the ability of a magnetic field to trap charged particles. Quasisymmetric magnetic fields may allow the realization of next generation fusion reactors (stellarators) with superior performance when compared with tokamak designs. Nevertheless, the existence of such magnetic configurations lacks mathematical proof due to the complexity of the governing equations. Here, we prove the existence of weakly quasisymmetric magnetic fields by constructing explicit examples. This result is achieved by a tailored parametrization of both magnetic field and hosting toroidal domain, which are optimized to fulfill quasisymmetry. The obtained solutions hold in a toroidal volume, are smooth, possess nested flux surfaces, are not invariant under continuous Euclidean isometries, have a non-vanishing current, exhibit a vanishing rotational transform, and fit within the framework of anisotropic magnetohydrodynamics. Due to the vanishing rotational transform, these solutions are however not suitable for particle confinement.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Heavy metal and organic dye removal via a hybrid porous hexagonal boron nitride-based magnetic aerogel

Numerous adsorbents have been introduced to efficiently remove heavy metals and organic dyes from environmental water samples. However, magnetic a porous network aerogels are rarely developed to capture inorganic and organic pollutants from aqueous. We herein fabricated hexagonal boron nitride nanosheets (h-BNNSs)-based on magnetic hybrid aerogels (MHAs) as a lightweight adsorbent for robust uptake of Cr(VI), As(V), methylene blue (MB) and acid orange (AO). The synthetic procedure of poly(ethyleneimine)-modified h-BNNSs (PEI-h-BNNSs) involved thermal poly condensation of melamine and boric acid, pyrolysis of the resultant products which allowed exfoliated by ultra-sonication process further functionalization with PEI-mediated modification of h-BNNSs. The as formed PEI-h-BNNSs allowed in-situ formation of magnetite nanoparticles (Fe3O4 NPs) decorated on their surfaces, which are turned to be PEI-h-BNNSs@Fe3O4 NPs. The lyophilization treatment of PEI-h-BNNSs@Fe3O4 NPs-loaded PVA hydrogels generated the MHAs with large porous structures, diverse and numerous functional groups, good super-paramagnetic and a zero net surface charge. These features enabled the proposed adsorbent (MHAs) to be utilized to efficiently remove Cr(VI), As(V), MB, and AO from an aqueous solution, with maximum adsorption capacity estimated to be 833, 426, 415, 286"‰mg"‰gâˆ’1, respectively. The adsorption kinetics and isotherm data demonstrated that MHAs mediated adsorption of Cr(VI), As(V), MB and AO followed the Freundlich isotherm model and a pseudo-second-order kinetics model. This finding signifies that the MHAs exhibit heterogeneous binding behavior with multilayer chemisorption of Cr(VI), As(V), MB and AO. Subsequently, the practical application were validated by conducting their detoxification of chromium and arsenic in soli-sludge samples.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Revisiting doubt in neuroimaging research

A 2022 paper reported a caveat about brain"“behavior relationships emerging from neuroimaging data, which then unintentionally cast an entire field and a neuroscientific method into doubt"¦ again. In 2017, Nature Neuroscience published an editorial1 addressing the concerns of functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) research after a paper suggested...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Gold Nanoparticles-enabled Efficient Dual Delivery of Anticancer Therapeutics to HeLa cells

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21331-y, published online 13 February 2018. Concerns were brought to the attention of the Editors with respect to apparent inappropriate manipulation of the data in seven of the nine panels shown in FigureÂ 7. The Editors no longer have confidence in the data reported in this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Long-term nutritional trends in the Finnish population estimated from a large laboratory database from 1987 to 2020

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09131-x, published online 23 March 2022. Pertti Lauri LÃ¤hteenmÃ¤ki was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. "T.T. and E.A. designed the study, M.S. retrieved the data, T.P. performed statistical analysis,...
FINLAND
Nature.com

Drinking water consumption and association between actual and perceived risks of endocrine disrupting compounds

Drinking water contains emerging contaminants, i.e., endocrine disrupting compounds (EDCs). However, the extent to which it is publicly viewed as a potential risk that requires attention (public awareness, political obligation, and regulatory efforts) is substantially underrated. Thus, this study investigated drinking water consumption patterns among consumers of different life stages, evaluated household practices using tap water as daily drinking water, and examined the actual risk as well as consumers' perception of tap water quality for drinking with the potential EDCs contamination. Collectively, the present study is of great concern for regional database profiling and supporting human health risk assessment in regulating contamination and exposure of EDCs. It also provides an empirical and theoretical contribution to current public risk perception of EDCs in tap water, and promoted the formulation of risk communication and governance strategies for the development of risk behaviors in adopting public participation in the drinking water supply system monitoring and management framework.
FOOD SAFETY
Nature.com

Mutually exclusive epigenetic modification on SIX6 with hypermethylation for precancerous stage and metastasis emergence tracing

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 208 (2022) Cite this article. Aberrant DNA methylation gets involved in cancer initiation, progression, and recurrence, which in turn makes it an ideal cancer biomarker. Various methylation markers or their panels have been developed in diverse cancer types. However, the model-constructing based marker mining strategy and incompatibility of application have greatly impeded their ways to clinic. Thus, single methylation marker applicable to all/most cancer types and multiple clinical scenarios is desperately needed. The hope came from the unexpected observation that HIST1H4F was universally hypermethylated in all 17 cancer types; thus, we raised the concept of "Universal Cancer Only Marker (UCOM)" and established a paradigm for discovery and clinical application of UCOM.1 Recently, a novel UCOM, hypermethylated PCDHGB7, was identified and found to advance cervical cancer (CC) screening to the precancerous stage.2 During the screening of UCOM, we discerned a bunch of cancer cell-differentially methylated regions.1 Among them, sine oculis (SIX) homeobox family of transcription factors, which were found to function as tumorigenesis regulator by promoting epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition and metastasis recently in addition to their traditional roles in tissue formation and organogenesis,3 sparked our special attention. Herein, we interrogate whether SIX6 methylation could serve as a novel UCOM and its potential applications.
CANCER
Nature.com

Quantum-enhanced radiometry via approximate quantum error correction

Quantum sensing based on exotic quantum states is appealing for practical metrology applications and fundamental studies. However, these quantum states are vulnerable to noise and the resulting quantum enhancement is weakened in practice. Here, we experimentally demonstrate a quantum-enhanced sensing scheme with a bosonic probe, by exploring the large Hilbert space of the bosonic mode and developing both the approximate quantum error correction and the quantum jump tracking approaches. In a practical radiometry scenario, we attain a 5.3"‰dB enhancement of sensitivity, which reaches 9.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4"‰Hzâˆ’1/2 when measuring the excitation population of a receiver mode. Our results demonstrate the potential of quantum sensing with near-term quantum technologies, not only shedding new light on the quantum advantage of sensing, but also stimulating further efforts on bosonic quantum technologies.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Retraction Note: A Mathematical Model for Vibration Behavior Analysis of DNA and Using a Resonant Frequency of DNA for Genome Engineering

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60105-3, published online 26 February 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, major concerns were raised in regard to the lack of validation (against other models as well as experimentally). Several statements are unsupported, including the main conclusion that DNA in cancerous cells loses its ability for proteinization during DNA resonance, and therefore DNA resonance may be applied to control cancer. Moreover, the feasibility of its application in cancer treatment is unclear given the lack of specificity. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions of this Article.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy