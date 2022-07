Dry conditions could persist, with clear skies as a result. Modest chances for showers and storms this week will largely continue across the high terrain areas of eastern Arizona, while Phoenix and the lower deserts will favor mostly dry conditions through the week, notwithstanding a slight uptick in the chance of showers and storms this evening, tonight and early tomorrow. Nearto slightly below normal temperatures are expected through midweek before warming late this week. A return to above normal temperatures are likely by Friday and last through early next week with highs reaching near 110 or more over the weekend.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO