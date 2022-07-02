Event Search

Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
Nathan Kitner and Lily Grant-Kitner beamed as they stepped through the door of their Lake Ann rental house a week ago. They were also stepping off from a rollercoaster ride they had feared would not end happily: Nathan Kitner says the struggle to find housing in the Leelanau/Benzie region is acute, especially for those in the hospitality field trying to make a go of living and working here.
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Interlochen Arts Camp’s flagship ensemble takes the stage as the World Youth Symphony Orchestra performs their first concert of the 2022 season. The ensemble will perform Hector Berlioz’s rousing "Symphonie Fantastique."
