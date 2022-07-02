ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Event Search

leelanauticker.com
 3 days ago

Musicians, composers & artists Michael Gould, Stephen Rush & Marion Tränkle have collaborated with...

www.leelanauticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Highly Anticipated Hong Kong Palace Museum Officially Opened its Doors

HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2022-- After five years in the making, the prestigious Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) opened on July 3, 2022 as the latest addition to Hong Kong’s arts and cultural offerings and the West Kowloon Cultural District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005871/en/ Photo Credit: copyright The Hong Kong Palace Museum
WORLD
Vibe

Travis Scott Performs At Coney Island Art Walls’ Independence Day Concert

Click here to read the full article. On Monday (July 4), Travis Scott brought his live show to the Coney Art Walls in Brooklyn, N.Y. for an impromptu holiday performance at The Day Party: Independence Day event. The rapper ran through various hits from his catalog and the event included performances by Meek Mill, DJ Spade, and Chase B. Scott’s appearance was initially billed as a “live DJ set.” In addition to manning the wheels of steel, Scott launched into a few of his fan favorites, including his 2016 single “Antidote” and went as far as jumping into the crowd....
BROOKLYN, NY
Whiskey Riff

American Aquarium Announce 16-Show European Tour

American Aquarium is one of the hardest touring bands out there. These road dogs have relentlessly toured the country this year promoting their latest album Chicamacomico. One of the top albums of 2022 thus far, Chicamacomico showcases Barham’s spectacular lyricism as he introspectively draws on his own experiences with helplessness and hope. Out of the band’s nine studio albums, it is truly some of their best work. Now, in an effort to continue promoting the new album, AA has announced […] The post American Aquarium Announce 16-Show European Tour first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy