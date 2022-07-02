Suttons Bay - Run Michigan Cheap

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
leelanauticker.com
 3 days ago

$20-$30 Featuring 13.1, 10K & 5K...

www.leelanauticker.com

9&10 News

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Stunning Lakeside Getaway at Long Lake

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to a stunning home on Long Lake in Traverse City. “When you walk in the front door/ You can see right through the glass doors to the water. And then when you’re sitting in the inside, it almost seems like you’re on a boat. You know, you’re kind of looking over it like there’s nothing below you and you’re looking right over the water, which was carefully designed so that you had that feel.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

A Plan, A Van, A Boat (And Lots Of Hope): The Kitners’ Year-Long Journey To Call Northern Michigan Home

Nathan Kitner and Lily Grant-Kitner beamed as they stepped through the door of their Lake Ann rental house a week ago. They were also stepping off from a rollercoaster ride they had feared would not end happily: Nathan Kitner says the struggle to find housing in the Leelanau/Benzie region is acute, especially for those in the hospitality field trying to make a go of living and working here.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Event Search

July 1-4. Today includes family crafts & local fireworks shows. https://www.crystalmountain.com/event/old-fashioned-fourth-of-july/
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
Old Mission Gazette

OMP News & Photos: Bear Sighting, Old Mission Inn for Sale, July 4th Celebration & More

Here’s a roundup of recent news and photos around the Old Mission Peninsula…. 4th of July Celebration in Old Mission. Help celebrate an American Holiday with a Patriotic Walk Around the Block in the village of Old Mission. Everyone is invited to either take part or cheer on the participants. Line up on Grand Street on Monday, July 4, at 11:45 a.m.; the route will go from Grand Street to Traverse Street to Swaney Road to Bay Street to Woodland Avenue and back to Traverse Street, ending at the Legion Hall. (Note: If it’s pouring down rain, the event will be canceled.)
OLD MISSION, MI
nbc25news.com

PHOTOS: Peacock wanders into Michigan EMS station

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. - A group of paramedics and EMTs were surprised with an unexpected visitor to their station on Wednesday evening. Mobile Medical Response says a peacock wandered into their station in Grayling around 7 p.m. With the help of Facebook and the community, the peacock was able to...
GRAYLING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Eight men arrested in Traverse City human trafficking sting

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, working alongside the Genesee County Sheriff's Offices G.H.O.S.T. Team and federal partners, announced Friday they arrested eight men during a human trafficking sting operation. Officers say they posed as underage males and females in an undercover operation to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wcmu.org

Blue Angels air show is traumatizing, some veterans say

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels air show is usually one of the most popular events at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, but some veterans are not happy to see them return this weekend. In past years, a group called Veterans For Peace have demonstrated against the air...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

World Youth Symphony Orchestra: Erina Yashima, Conductor

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Interlochen Arts Camp’s flagship ensemble takes the stage as the World Youth Symphony Orchestra performs their first concert of the 2022 season. The ensemble will perform Hector Berlioz’s rousing "Symphonie Fantastique."
INTERLOCHEN, MI

