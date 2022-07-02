ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

GBP3 promotes glioblastoma resistance to temozolomide by enhancing DNA damage repair

By Hui Xu
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlioblastoma is the most common malignant brain cancer with dismal survival and prognosis. Temozolomide (TMZ) is a first-line chemotherapeutic agent for glioblastoma, but the emergence of drug resistance limits its anti-tumor activity. We previously discovered that the interferon inducible guanylate binding protein 3 (GBP3) is highly elevated and promotes tumorigenicity of...

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Comprehensive analysis of autophagy related long non-coding RNAs in prognosis, immunity, and treatment of muscular invasive bladder cancer

To predict disease outcome in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), we constructed a prognostic autophagy-related (PAR) lncRNA signature. Comprehensive bioinformatics analyses were performed using data from TCGA and GTEx databases. Univariate Cox, and least absolute shrinkage and selection operator regression analyses were also performed, based on differentially expressed genes, to identify PAR-related lncRNAs to establish the signature. Furthermore, the Kaplan"“Meier OS curve and receiver operating characteristic curve analyses were performed and a nomogram was constructed, all of which together confirmed the strong predictive ability of the constructed signature. Patients with MIBC were then divided into high- and low-risk groups. Gene enrichment and immune infiltration analyses revealed the potential mechanisms in MIBC. We also further evaluated the signature of molecules related to immune checkpoints and the sensitivity toward chemotherapeutic agents and antitumor-targeted drugs to find better treatment prescriptions. We identified a number of PAR-related lncRNA signatures, including HCP5, AC024060.1, NEAT1, AC105942.1, XIST, MAFG-DT, and NR2F1-AS1, which could be valuable prognostic tools to develop more efficient, individualized drug therapies for MIBC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mutually exclusive epigenetic modification on SIX6 with hypermethylation for precancerous stage and metastasis emergence tracing

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 208 (2022) Cite this article. Aberrant DNA methylation gets involved in cancer initiation, progression, and recurrence, which in turn makes it an ideal cancer biomarker. Various methylation markers or their panels have been developed in diverse cancer types. However, the model-constructing based marker mining strategy and incompatibility of application have greatly impeded their ways to clinic. Thus, single methylation marker applicable to all/most cancer types and multiple clinical scenarios is desperately needed. The hope came from the unexpected observation that HIST1H4F was universally hypermethylated in all 17 cancer types; thus, we raised the concept of "Universal Cancer Only Marker (UCOM)" and established a paradigm for discovery and clinical application of UCOM.1 Recently, a novel UCOM, hypermethylated PCDHGB7, was identified and found to advance cervical cancer (CC) screening to the precancerous stage.2 During the screening of UCOM, we discerned a bunch of cancer cell-differentially methylated regions.1 Among them, sine oculis (SIX) homeobox family of transcription factors, which were found to function as tumorigenesis regulator by promoting epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition and metastasis recently in addition to their traditional roles in tissue formation and organogenesis,3 sparked our special attention. Herein, we interrogate whether SIX6 methylation could serve as a novel UCOM and its potential applications.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hypoxia-hindered methylation of PTGIS in endometrial stromal cells accelerates endometriosis progression by inducing CD16 NK-cell differentiation

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Prostacyclin (PGI2) plays key roles in shaping the immune microenvironment and modulating vasodilation, whereas its contribution to endometriosis (EMs) remains largely unclear. Our study suggested that prostacyclin synthase (PTGIS)-dependent PGI2 signaling was significantly activated in EMs, which was involved in the hypoxic microenvironment of ectopic lesions and deficient methylation status of the PTGIS promoter. Notably, in vitro assays, hypoxia promoted PTGIS expression through DNA methyltransferase 1 (DNMT1)-mediated DNA methylation deficiency in endometrial stromal cells (ESCs); PTGIS overexpression enhanced the adhesive ability of ESCs and led to elevated PGI2 production, and PGI2 triggered CD16âˆ’ (encoded by FCGR3, Fc fragment of IgG receptor IIIa) natural killer (NK)-cell differentiation through PGI2 receptor (IP, PTGIR) in an ESC/NK-cell coculture system. Our rodent model experiment suggested that treatment with the PGI2 analog iloprost and adoptive transfer of fcgr3 knockout (fcgr3âˆ’/âˆ’) NK cells aggravated EMs progression and that genetic ablation of ptgis (ptgisâˆ’/âˆ’) in ectopic lesions and treatment with the PTGIR antagonist RO1138452 partially rescued this outcome. Thus, our findings identified the contribution of PGI2 to EMs progression via enhancement of the adhesive ability of ESCs and inhibition of the activity of NK cells. We hypothesized that PGI2 is a target for EMs intervention and provide a rationale for studying pharmacological PTGIR inhibition and PTGIS genetic depletion therapies as therapeutic strategies for EMs.
CANCER
Nature.com

Kindlin-2 loss in condylar chondrocytes causes spontaneous osteoarthritic lesions in the temporomandibular joint in mice

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 33 (2022) Cite this article. The progressive destruction of condylar cartilage is a hallmark of the temporomandibular joint (TMJ) osteoarthritis (OA); however, its mechanism is incompletely understood. Here, we show that Kindlin-2, a key focal adhesion protein, is strongly detected in cells of mandibular condylar cartilage in mice. We find that genetic ablation of Kindlin-2 in aggrecan-expressing condylar chondrocytes induces multiple spontaneous osteoarthritic lesions, including progressive cartilage loss and deformation, surface fissures, and ectopic cartilage and bone formation in TMJ. Kindlin-2 loss significantly downregulates the expression of aggrecan, Col2a1 and Proteoglycan 4 (Prg4), all anabolic extracellular matrix proteins, and promotes catabolic metabolism in TMJ cartilage by inducing expression of Runx2 and Mmp13 in condylar chondrocytes. Kindlin-2 loss decreases TMJ chondrocyte proliferation in condylar cartilages. Furthermore, Kindlin-2 loss promotes the release of cytochrome c as well as caspase 3 activation, and accelerates chondrocyte apoptosis in vitro and TMJ. Collectively, these findings reveal a crucial role of Kindlin-2 in condylar chondrocytes to maintain TMJ homeostasis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Box C/D snoRNA SNORD89 influences the occurrence and development of endometrial cancer through 2'-O-methylation modification of Bim

The small nucleolar RNA (snoRNA) is a type of small non-coding RNA widely distributed in the nucleoli of eukaryotic cells, promoting cancer development. The aim of this study was to assess box C/D snoRNA 89 (SNORD89) dysregulations in endometrial cancer. According to the TCGA database as well as the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), higher SNORD89 expression is found in endometrial cancer tissues. In addition, the SNORD89 expression level was higher in endometrial carcinoma with lymph node metastasis than in endometrial carcinoma without lymph node metastasis. By interacting with the conservative chaperone protein methylase fibrillarin (Fbl), SNORD89 inhibits the translation process of the Bim gene, leading to a decrease in Bim protein. Cancer-promoting effect of SNORD89 can be reversed by Fbl knockdown or Bim overexpressing. What's more, ASO-mediated silencing of SNORD89 could inhibit endometrial cancer cell proliferation and migration ability. Taken together, SNORD89 can modify Bim through 2"²-O-methylation and affect downstream signaling pathways to promote endometrial cancer occurrence and development. The role of methylation modification in the prevention and treatment of endometrial cancer provides a new understanding and SNORD89 may be a new diagnostic and therapeutic target for endometrial cancer.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Drug Found To Stop Nervous System Tumor Growth

Researchers discover that in the NF1 cancer predisposition syndrome, hyperactive neurons drive tumor growth. Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) patients develop tumors on nerves throughout their bodies. These tumors are typically benign, meaning they do not spread to other parts of the body and are not considered life-threatening; however, they can still cause serious medical problems, such as blindness, when they form in the brain and nerves.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Nature.com

Engineering bioactive nanoparticles to rejuvenate vascular progenitor cells

Fetal exposure to gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) predisposes children to future health complications including type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. A key mechanism by which these complications occur is through stress-induced dysfunction of endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs), including endothelial colony-forming cells (ECFCs). Although several approaches have been previously explored to restore endothelial function, their widespread adoption remains tampered by systemic side effects of adjuvant drugs and unintended immune response of gene therapies. Here, we report a strategy to rejuvenate circulating vascular progenitor cells by conjugation of drug-loaded liposomal nanoparticles directly to the surface of GDM-exposed ECFCs (GDM-ECFCs). Bioactive nanoparticles can be robustly conjugated to the surface of ECFCs without altering cell viability and key progenitor phenotypes. Moreover, controlled delivery of therapeutic drugs to GDM-ECFCs is able to normalize transgelin (TAGLN) expression and improve cell migration, which is a critical key step in establishing functional vascular networks. More importantly, sustained pseudo-autocrine stimulation with bioactive nanoparticles is able to improve in vitro and in vivo vasculogenesis of GDM-ECFCs. Collectively, these findings highlight a simple, yet promising strategy to rejuvenate GDM-ECFCs and improve their therapeutic potential. Promising results from this study warrant future investigations on the prospect of the proposed strategy to improve dysfunctional vascular progenitor cells in the context of other chronic diseases, which has broad implications for addressing various cardiovascular complications, as well as advancing tissue repair and regenerative medicine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comprehensive climatic suitability evaluation of peanut in Huang-Huai-Hai region under the background of climate change

The climate changes influence the growing suitability of peanut, an important oil crop. Climatic suitability evaluation in the Huang-Huai-Hai region, the main peanut producing region of China, which can optimize peanut planting structure and provide basis for increasing output. In this study, the temperature, precipitation, sunshine and comprehensive suitability models were established by using the climatic suitability function in different growth periods of peanut. In this study, the climate suitability function of peanut in different growth periods was used to establish the temperature, precipitation, sunshine and comprehensive suitability model. Combined with the meteorological data after Anusplin interpolation, the spatial distribution and chronological change of peanut climate suitability were analyzed. The results show that with climate change, the overall climate becomes warmer and drier and the temperature and precipitation suitability increase, but the sunshine suitability decreases. Based on the comprehensive suitability model, the suitability evaluation results are divided into four levels: the most suitable, suitable, sub-suitable and unsuitable. Among them, the most suitable peanut planting areas in the Huang-Huai-Hai region are concentrated in the west of the Haihe River Basin and the Huaihe River Basin. The data from the next 30Â years show that both the most suitable and suitable areas have been expanded. Through the verification of yield correlation analysis and spatial distribution of disaster frequency, it can be seen that the evaluation results have high accuracy, which can be used to guide and optimize peanut production practices.
ENVIRONMENT
MedicalXpress

RNA modifications in mitochondria promote invasive spread of cancer

Mitochondria are the power plants of cells, and they contain their own genetic material and RNA molecules. Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) have now discovered that certain modifications in mitochondrial RNA boost the invasive spread of cancer cells by supporting protein synthesis in mitochondria. They have established that a specific gene expression signature correlating with high levels of mitochondrial RNA modifications is associated with metastasis and poor prognosis in patients with head and neck cancer. When the researchers blocked the responsible RNA modifying enzyme in cancer cells, the number of metastases was reduced. Certain antibiotics that suppress protein synthesis in mitochondria were also able to prevent the invasive spread of cancer cells in laboratory experiments. The results have now been published in the journal Nature.
CANCER
Nature.com

Restoring the epigenetically silenced lncRNA COL18A1-AS1 represses ccRCC progression by lipid browning via miR-1286/KLF12 axis

Abnormal accumulation of lipids has been highlighted in the progression of clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). However, the underlying mechanism remains unclear. Emerging evidence suggests long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) participate in the regulation of lipid metabolism. In this study, we found lncRNA COL18A1-AS1 was downregulated in ccRCC and that higher COL18A1-AS1 expression indicated better prognosis. Decreased COL18A1-AS1 expression was caused by DNA methylation at the CpG islands within its promoter. Restoring the epigenetically silenced COL18A1-AS1 repressed tumor progression, promoted lipid browning and consumption in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, COL18A1-AS1 could competitively bind miR-1286 to increase the expression of KrÃ¼ppel-like factor 12 (KLF12). Downregulation of COL18A1-AS1 in ccRCC resulted in the low expression of KLF12. COL18A1-AS1/KLF12 positively regulated uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1)"“mediated lipid browning, which promotes tumor cell "slimming" and inhibits tumor progression. When tumor cell "slimming" occurred, lipid droplets turned into tiny pieces, and lipids were consumed without producing ATP energy. Taken together, our findings on COL18A1-AS1-miR-1286/KLF12 axis revealed a potential mechanism of abnormal accumulation of lipids in ccRCC and could be a promising therapeutic target for ccRCC patients.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New drug target identified for inflammatory lung disease

Researchers at the Centenary Institute and the University of Technology Sydney have identified a new drug target for the treatment and prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an inflammatory lung disease that causes airway blockage and that makes it difficult to breathe. Secreted by mast cells, a part of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comorbidities confound Alzheimer's blood tests

The concentrations of two key blood biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease are affected by some medical conditions, which could potentially lead to misdiagnosis. Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most frequent cause of dementia in older individuals and is defined not by the clinical symptoms but by the presence of amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain. Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers and amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) tests can accurately detect AD brain pathology, but the perceived risks, costs, and lack of availability of these tests have contributed to a low rate of AD biomarker testing in the clinic.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Characterization of IG-MYC-breakpoints and their application for quantitative minimal disease monitoring in high-risk pediatric Burkitt-lymphoma and -leukemia

The cure rate of children with Burkitt lymphoma (BL) and -leukemia (B-AL) reaches 90% with NHL-BFM-type chemotherapy. Only children with clinical high-risk disease (stage III or IV, LDH"‰>"‰500U/l and/or CNS-involvement, risk groups R3 and R4; supplementary tableÂ 1) have a relapse rate exceeding 15% and their survival at relapse is 20% [1,2,3,4]. Therefore, early identification of children with highest risk of relapse among clinical high-risk patients is essential for further therapy optimization. The goal of our study was to analyze the prognostic value of IG-MYC-breakpoints from the hallmark translocations t(8;14) (IGH-MYC), t(2;8) (IgK-MYC) and t(8;22) (IGL-MYC) and apply them to evaluate quantitative minimal disseminated disease (MDD, for BL) or minimal residual disease (MRD, for B-AL) as risk factors among children with high-risk disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Oncogenic TRIB2 interacts with and regulates PKM2 to promote aerobic glycolysis and lung cancer cell procession

PKM2 is an important regulator of the aerobic glycolysis that plays a vital role in cancer cell metabolic reprogramming. In general, Trib2 is considered as a "pseudokinase", contributing to different kinds of cancer. However, the detailed roles of TRIB2 in regulating cancer metabolism by PKM2 remain unclear. This study demonstrated that TRIB2, not a "pseudokinase", has the kinase activity to directly phosphorylate PKM2 at serine 37 in cancer cells. The elevated pSer37-PKM2 would subsequently promote the PKM2 dimers to enter into nucleus and increase the expression of LDHA, GLUT1, and PTBP1. The aerobic glycolysis is then elevated to promote cancer cell proliferation and migration in TRIB2- or PKM2-overexpressed cultures. The glucose uptake and lactate production increased, but the ATP content decreased in TRIB2- or PKM2-treated cultures. Experiments of TRIB2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice further supported that TRIB2 could regulate aerobic glycolysis by PKM2. Thus, these results reveal the new kinase activity of TRIB2 and its mechanism in cancer metabolism may be related to regulating PKM2 to promote lung cancer cell proliferation in vitro and in vivo, suggesting promising therapeutic targets for cancer therapy by controlling cancer metabolism.
CANCER
Nature.com

MicroRNA-206 down-regulated human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells alleviate cognitive decline in D-galactose-induced aging mice

Non-pathological cognitive decline is a neurodegenerative condition associated with brain aging owing to epigenetic changes, telomere shortening, stem cells exhaustion, or altered differentiation. Human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells (hUCMSCs) have shown excellent therapeutic prospects on the hallmarks of aging. In this study, we aimed to elucidate the role of hUCMSCs with down-regulated miRNA-206 (hUCMSCs anti-miR-206) on cognitive decline and the underlying mechanism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Aiphanol, a multi-targeting stilbenolignan, potently suppresses mouse lymphangiogenesis and lymphatic metastasis

The high incidence of lymphatic metastasis is closely related to poor prognosis and mortality in cancers. Potent inhibitors to prevent pathological lymphangiogenesis and lymphatic spread are urgently needed. The VEGF-C-VEGFR3 pathway plays a vital role in driving lymphangiogenesis and lymph node metastasis. In addition, COX2 in tumor cells and tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) facilitates lymphangiogenesis. We recently reported that aiphanol, a natural stilbenolignan, attenuates tumor angiogenesis by repressing VEGFR2 and COX2. In this study, we evaluated the antilymphangiogenic and antimetastatic potency of aiphanol using in vitro, ex vivo and in vivo systems. We first demonstrated that aiphanol directly bound to VEGFR3 and blocked its kinase activity with an half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50) value of 0.29"‰Î¼M in an in vitro ADP-GloTM kinase assay. Furthermore, we showed that aiphanol (7.5âˆ’30"‰Î¼M) dose-dependently counteracted VEGF-C-induced proliferation, migration and tubular formation of lymphatic endothelial cells (LECs), which was further verified in vivo. VEGFR3 knockdown markedly mitigated the inhibitory potency of aiphanol on lymphangiogenesis. In 4T1-luc breast tumor-bearing mice, oral administration of aiphanol (5 and 30"‰mgÂ·"‰kgâˆ’1"‰Â·dâˆ’1) dose-dependently decreased lymphatic metastasis and prolonged survival time, which was associated with impaired lymphangiogenesis, angiogenesis and, interestingly, macrophage infiltration. In addition, we found that aiphanol decreased the COX2-dependent secretion of PGE2 and VEGF-C from tumor cells and macrophages. These results demonstrate that aiphanol is an appealing agent for preventing lymphangiogenesis and lymphatic dissemination by synergistically targeting VEGFR3 and inhibiting the COX2-PGE2-VEGF-C signaling axis.
CANCER
Nature.com

The association between fetal gender in twin pregnancies and the risk of pediatric infectious diseases of the offspring: A population-based cohort study with long-term follow up

We aimed to study the association between fetal gender in twin pregnancies and the risk for childhood infectious morbidity of the offspring. A population-based cohort analysis was performed comparing total and subtypes of infectious related pediatric hospitalizations among males versus females offspring of twin pregnancies. The analysis included all dichorionic twins born between the years 1991"“2021. A Kaplan"“Meier survival curve was used to compare the cumulative infectious morbidity incidence, and a Cox proportional hazards model was constructed to adjust for confounders.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Serum calprotectin: a potential biomarker to diagnose chronic prosthetic joint infection after total hip or knee arthroplasty

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09724-6, published online 06 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section. In the Methods section,. "Serum CP was measured with an Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (BÃœHLMANN Laboratories AG, SchÃ¶nenbuch, Switzerland) on a Cobas c502 clinic chemistry analyser (Roche Diagnostics...
HEALTH

