KUNR Today: Supreme Court says ranked-choice voting can go to ballot, not tax petitions or vouchers

By KUNR Public Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupreme Court: Ranked-choice voting can go to ballot, but not tax petitions, vouchers. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled on three major election cases Tuesday that reshape the November ballot. The ruling allows an initiative proposing open primaries and ranked-choice voting to proceed. If voters approve in 2022 and again...

Reason.com

SCOTUS Vacates 4 Decisions Upholding Gun Control Laws Whose Constitutionality Now Looks Doubtful

The Supreme Court yesterday vacated four appeals court decisions upholding gun control laws, remanding the cases for reconsideration in light of its decision last week in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The remanded cases involve Hawaii's restrictions on carrying guns for self-defense, California's 10-round magazine limit, a similar New Jersey law, and Maryland's "assault weapon" ban.
HAWAII STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Supreme Court takes up new bombshell elections case

The United States Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it will consider a case that could dramatically change how federal elections are conducted by reviewing the “independent state legislature” theory, which would give state legislatures the authority to set rules for federal elections even if those rules violated state constitutions or helped facilitate partisan gerrymandering.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Supreme Court will hear Republicans' bid to increase state authority over election laws in case with massive implications for 2024

The Supreme Court will hear a case that could potentially give state legislatures virtually unchecked power over how they run their elections, it was announced on Thursday. A decision bears potentially massive implications for the upcoming presidential race. The case, Moore v. Harper, is focused on North Carolina Republican lawmakers'...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Californians to vote on 7 ballot measures this November

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will weigh in on seven ballot measures this fall, the fewest to appear on a statewide general election ballot since 2014. Thursday was the deadline to qualify measures for the November ballot. Secretary of State Shirley Weber confirmed that seven questions will appear in November. Six are ballot initiatives that supporters gathered enough signatures to place before voters and one was placed on the ballot by the state Legislature.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Multiple States and Cities are Stepping Up After the Federal Government Takes Important Climate-Fighting Tools Away

Colorado lawmakers, a former coal state, have approved more than 50 climate-related bills since 2019. The liquor shop in Morris, Minnesota, uses solar electricity to chill its beer. Athens, Ohio, voters placed a carbon tax on themselves. Citizens in Fairfax County, Virginia, collaborated for a year and a half to create a 214-page climate action plan.
COLORADO STATE
The Atlantic

The January 6 Committee Is Going to Have the Final Word

During its astonishing Tuesday hearing about Donald Trump’s actions on the day of January 6, the House select committee investigating the insurrection made clear that the integrity of its work is under threat. “The same people who drove the former president’s pressure campaign to overturn the election are now trying to cover up the truth about January 6,” warned committee chair Bennie Thompson. “But thanks to the courage of certain individuals, the truth won’t be buried.” The main individual he seemed to have in mind was Cassidy Hutchinson, once an aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who testified to the former president’s violent and bizarre behavior—demanding that rally-goers with guns and knives be allowed onto the Ellipse to hear his speech and exploding in rage when his security detail refused to drive him to the Capitol, as rioters there began to overwhelm law enforcement.
POTUS
MSNBC

Two GOP reps lost in primaries, but for very different reasons

Headed into yesterday’s elections, only three House Republicans had lost primary races in the 2022 election cycle. Two more lost yesterday, but for very different reasons. In Mississippi, for example, incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo’s career was derailed by a series of ethics controversies. As NBC News reported, the GOP congressman lost his primary — by roughly seven points — to Mike Ezell, a longtime local sheriff and a county chair for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.
ILLINOIS STATE
Outdoor Life

This Bill Would Repeal Excise Taxes on Guns and Ammo. Both the NSSF and NRA Oppose It

It’s rare to find Americans who are thrilled to pay their taxes, but hunters and gun owners have been uncommonly proud to pay excise taxes on guns and ammunition for the better part of a century. Now those excise taxes—which contributed more than $1 billion to conservation funding in 2021 alone—have become the target of a new bill that seeks to repeal parts of the Pittman-Robertson Act.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. Gaetz plans bill to curb IRS’ $725,000 ammo stockpile

A Republican congressman is working on legislation to stop the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and other federal agencies from purchasing thousands of rounds of ammunition. The IRS has spent some $725,000 on ammo this year alone. House Judiciary Committee Member Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Fox News last week that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
puneet

Biden Signs Safety Bill 2 Days After US Landmark Gun Rights Law

What is the landmark decision issued by the US SC on gun rights?. In over ten years of the gun debate, the United States Supreme Court (US SC) overruled a New York law on the 23rd of June, 2022, and allowed citizens unrestricted access to carry and own a gun. This decision by the US SC puts in jeopardy similar judgements and regulations in the states of New Jersey and California since now more sections of the population will be able to legally carry guns with them. It means that gun rights will expand in the midst of a burning national debate over this issue.

