Mildred G. Walter, 85, of Newton, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Barn Hill Care Center. Mildred was born in the Middleville section of Stillwater Township to the late Clarence R. and Gladys (Clifford) Kays. She worked as a laborer for Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center for many years prior to retiring.

