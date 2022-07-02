ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

July 1, 2022

Cover picture for the articleBill Bryant and journalists discuss the news of...

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Some recent discoveries about Kentucky’s unique connection to American heritage

In the “Wondering If You Knew This About Kentucky” department, here are a few tidbits I recently discovered related to the state’s connection to its American heritage. Perhaps the most famous inventor in American history, Thomas Alva Edison, was a resident of Louisville for over a year before he gained world-wide fame for his contributions. He came to the city in 1866 at only age 19, working as a telegrapher for Western Union. He lived in a “shotgun duplex” in an area of the city now known as Butchertown. His stay as an employee of Western Union didn’t end well, however. Working on the night shift in 1867, he was distracted by his interest in experimenting with a battery. Unfortunately, Edison spilled sulfuric acid on the floor. The acid ran through the floorboard and landed on his boss’s desk below. The next day, the future icon was fired.
WLKY.com

Women's rights rally in Highlands draws crowd of hundreds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Monday, hundreds gathered in the Highlands neighborhood for a women's rights rally. It began with a group of about one hundred people at the Starbucks on Baxter Avenue, but as the crowd marched down Bardstown Road toward Mid-City Mall, more people joined in. "I am...
WHAS11

Hundreds of protesters march through the streets of the Highlands in support of abortion rights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The battle over abortion continues in the commonwealth, as Kentucky’s attorney general asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to get involved. Kentucky had a trigger law in place, so when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortions were banned across the commonwealth. The only exception was when the life of the mother was at risk.
wdrb.com

New music, event venue overlooking Ohio River opening in Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new music and event venue will open later this summer at a former restaurant in Jeffersonville. The Jefferson plans to open in August at a location that previously housed Rocky's Italian Grill. The venue that overlooks the Ohio River and downtown Louisville is owned and managed by Seven Four Event's.
WBKR

Kentucky Dog Goes Bananas Watching a Horse-Race

Living in Kentucky, you know there are certain things that define the state: bourbon, music, BBQ, University of Kentucky basketball, and horse racing; specifically the Kentucky Derby. The fan base for all of these things is huge. For any of them, the entire state is all in, even the dogs....
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Annual 'Biggest Splash' contest a big hit again at Lakeside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a perfect day for lots of Fourth of July activities, including the annual Biggest Splash contest at Lakeside Swim Club. It's an event that has been a staple of the holiday since the mid-1980s. There are various age categories and the Riedling family took...
wdrb.com

Kentucky State Fair offering special discount days for military, seniors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is offering special discounts throughout the 11-day annual summertime celebration. The fair expects to draw around 600,000 visitors this year for the event that features fair food, music, exhibits, concerts and other entertainment. Early bird tickets are available through Aug. 5, priced...
LouisvilleReport

An Early Look at Louisville's 2024 Big Board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - June 16 marked a big day in the men's college basketball recruiting world. It was the first day in which coaches could reach out to prospects in the Class of 2024, as previously, prospects could reach out to coaches, but not the other way around. Louisville head...
