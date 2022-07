KALAMAZOO, MI – The Growlers earned their 5th 15+ run total of the season with a 15-12 win against the Wausau Woodchucks in the first of a two game 4th of July series. Kalamazoo tallied 19 hits as Mason Meeks tossed five plus on the mound to get the win in his final start as a Growler… for now. The Growlers lead the league in nearly every offensive category and continue to hang crooked numbers against Great Lakes opponents.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO