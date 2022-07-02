ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Indie Craft Bazaar: Art & Handmade Festival

By SoFlaNights.com
soflanights.com
 3 days ago

Saturday, July 2, 12pm-5pm – Revolution Live / Stache, 100 SW 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale. Indie Craft Bazaar is a one day only, independent art...

gotowncrier.com

Panther Ridge Welcomes New African Leopard Cub

The Panther Ridge Conservation Center in Loxahatchee Groves recently welcomed its newest resident, a female African leopard cub, which brings the total number of exotic cats living at the haven to 23. Even though the facility is a popular destination for those visiting Palm Beach County, Panther Ridge’s focus is...
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, FL
miamitimesonline.com

July 4th Fireworks to light up South Florida

From Pembroke Pines to downtown Miami, this Fourth of July will be a return to normal after two years of lockdowns and virtual events. City of Pembroke Pines - Independence Day Celebration. Pembroke Pines welcomes both residents and guests for the Annual Fourth of July Celebration on Monday, July 4,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Neglected dog being cared for by Sunrise police officer sadly dies

SUNRISE, Fla. – A dog that was found abandoned and malnourished in Sunrise sadly passed away. The pit bull mix named Tortilla was discovered in a neighborhood along northwest 63rd Avenue and 14th Street last week. Sunrise Police Officer Colleen McCarthy had stepped up to help care for the...
SUNRISE, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Society
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Society
fox4now.com

Doctors warn of COVID-19 booster shot fatigue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Lensey Ackerman got her primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as she became eligible, in part because she works closely with senior citizens in an assisted living facility. "For me, it was easy. I'm getting it," Ackerman said. "I wanted that protection...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridaweekend.com

We took Tri-Rail to Miami, here’s how we spent our weekend...

It’s time to travel around South Florida! I took Tri-Rail to Miami this past weekend to meet up with friends for a few days of R&R. Here are a few things we had on the agenda. Tri-Rail has 18 stations serving Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties — plus,...
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

Florida man has hand blown off in fireworks incident

(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a fireworks incident that caused him to lose his hand overnight. The incident took place in Broward County around 1 a.m., according to officials. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) crews responded to...
Click10.com

Drones will start responding to police calls in this South Florida city

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Officers in squad cars may not be the only thing showing up at police incidents in Coral Gables anymore. Instead, a drone could arrive first. The department is using the city’s Fourth of July celebration at the Biltmore Hotel as a test run for its new drone program. Organizers expected the event to draw more than 40,000 spectators and police said they will use the drone to monitor crowds, traffic and any incidents that could occur.
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Miami

What's open, closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade & Broward County

MIAMI - Independence Day falls on a Monday this year and the holiday is being observed by the federal, state, and local governments.Here is a list of what will be closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade and Broward.Federal offices: Closed.County offices: Closed.County courts: Closed.Public schools: Closed.Garbage collection: Broward - regular schedule in most cities. Miami- regular schedule. Miami-Dade - no collection on July 4th.Post offices: ClosedPublic libraries: Closed.Stock markets: Closed.Post offices: Closed (only Express Mail will be delivered).County transit: Sunday/holiday schedule.Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.Public libraries: Closed.Banks: Most are closed (check with your branch).Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open.Tri-Rail will operate a weekend schedule.Broward and Miami-Dade Transit will operate on a Sunday bus schedule.Malls and grocery stores will be open - individual store hours may vary. 

