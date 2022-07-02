ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Haylie Duff

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStars and Fireworks -- It's Lit! Haylie Duff -- My L.A. Home Is Cookin' Up A Profit (PHOTO...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

'Breakin' Star Bruno 'Pop N Taco' Falcon Dead at 58

Hip-hop trailblazer and legendary dancer Bruno "Pop N Taco" Falcon has died ... this according to his loved ones. His sister, Diana Wolgamott, tells TMZ ... the longtime Los Angeles-based breaker and choreographer passed away Saturday at his Long Beach home. She says she believes he may have died from a possible heart attack. We're told his death is considered natural, and no autopsy will be conducted.
LONG BEACH, CA
TMZ.com

Janet Jackson Loses Audio at Essence Fest, Caps Off Weekend of Issues

Janet Jackson was not impervious to technical difficulties that plagued Essence Festival -- losing audio midway through her performance ... but powering through to kill it regardless. The singer was one of the big headliners at the NOLA concert series this weekend at Caesars Superdome ... where TONS of huge...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Darling Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this cute kid turned into a TV personality, among many other notable roles, she was just like every other young child ... losing her baby teeth and waiting for the tooth fairy while growing up in Los Angeles, California. When this strong beauty isn't organizing her pantry, modeling her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Zano
Person
Haylie Duff
TMZ.com

'American Pie Singer' Don McLean 'Memba Him?!

American singer and songwriter Don McLean was just 26 years old when he released his hit song "American Pie" -- the eight-and-a-half minute track that is commonly associated with national pride and patriotism -- back in 1971. The song's success has led to many other iconic musicians renditioning the classic,...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Drake Performs 'I Want It That Way' with Backstreet Boys in Toronto

Drake wanted it a certain way Saturday night ... the Backstreet way. Drizzy took the short drive from his massive estate to the Budweiser Stage in Toronto to catch a performance of the famed boy band ... and it didn't take long for the Backstreet Boys to invite the city's most famous resident up on stage.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy