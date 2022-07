CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will be increasing the financial support provided to foster parents, caregivers and older youth in care to help offset the recent increases in cost of living expenses experienced by families throughout the state. DCFS had already planned on providing these families and youth a 3 percent cost of living adjustment in the new fiscal year. The new, additional support of $14.6 million is supported by a decrease in youth coming into DCFS care and reuniting youth with their biological families.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO