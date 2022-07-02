ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Penalties in new Iowa law aim to crack down on elder abuse

By Alex Jirgens
KIMT
 4 days ago

MASON CITY, Iowa - Elder abuse has been labeled as a serious crime in Iowa. As of Friday, it's more punishable now that a new law is in effect. Senate File 522, which was passed by both the Iowa House and Senate and was signed by Governor Reynolds, creates...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
kicdam.com

Iowa Supreme Court Affirms Convictions of Two Area Men

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Supreme Court has affirmed convictions of two area men after they filed appeals. Chad Dietrick was convicted of second degree murder in Kossuth County in December 2020 in the stabbing death of Krista Hesebeck at her home in Lakota two years earlier. He argued that his conviction should be overturned claiming the court refused to give the jury special instruction, but the state’s highest court found no errors were made and affirmed the findings at the lower level.
LAKOTA, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

Two Iowa mental health counselors lose their license to practice

A mental health counselor from Fort Dodge has agreed to the indefinite suspension of her license due to allegations of improper conduct with a client. Heather Sayer, who practiced in the Fort Dodge area and now lives in Colorado, was charged by the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science with failure to comply with regulations related to “nonprofessional interactions or relationships” with clients.
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa doesn't need a gun amendment

Bruce Lear: The constitutional amendment Iowans will vote on in November goes much further than the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. I love the movie Tombstone, featuring Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp, Val Kilmer as Doc Holiday, Sam Elliot as Virgil, and Bill Paxton as Morgan. It’s a little shorter than Kevin Costner's 3 hour plus marathon Earp, released a few months later.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Mason City, IA
KIMT

Flags at half-staff for July 4th shooting in Illinois

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering all flags on state property in Iowa to fly at half-staff through sunset on Saturday to honor the victims of shooting at the Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. “My heart grieves for the innocent lives lost and injured...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa trucking company sued over alleged effort to ‘steal money’ from drivers

An Iowa trucking company is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has schemed to “effectively steal money from their drivers.” The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges that JMS Trucking of Cedar Rapids, and an affiliate, JMS Transportation, signed contracts with several independent drivers or transportation companies, including Brandon Souder, Randy Sanderson, Isaiah Hughes […] The post Iowa trucking company sued over alleged effort to ‘steal money’ from drivers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
more1049.com

Man Convicted in 1969 Northern Iowa Crime Spree Dies in Prison

Fort Madison, IA (Radio Iowa)—A man convicted for playing a role in a 1960s crime spree through Northern Iowa has died in prison. Court records show Elvin Gilroy was one of four men to escape from a Central Minnesota prison in June 1969 before the group stole multiple vehicles, made their way to the local area and robbed grocery stores in Spirit Lake and Algona along with a filling station in Emmetsburg. The manager of the Algona store was apparently shot during incident and died from his injuries several days later.
FORT MADISON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elder Abuse#The Iowa House#The Area Agency On Aging
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa cities with large Latino populations feel shortchanged by census undercount

A simple look at the signs on Main Street in Denison reveal the diversity of the residents that reside here. A quick stroll and you’ll stumble across Lovan’s Asian market. Round a corner, and you’ll see signs advertising an African grocery store. But, if you follow the upbeat rhythm of traditional Mexican music, you’ll land at Erven Chavez’s La Michoacana Krazy Delights.
DENISON, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the most veterans in Iowa

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Making Transition To Cashless System

(Des Moines, IA) — Well over half of the purchases for food, beverages, and other items at last year’s Iowa State Fair were done electronically — and Gary Slater, the General Manager and C-E-O of the fair, says expects that to increase for this year’s event. In 2014, there was significant push-back when the Iowa State Fair announced a cashless system for buying food during that year’s State Fair and the plan was abandoned as a result. But Slater says last year they switched to a system where every vendor has at least one register that accepts credit cards. Various surveys indicate at least 80 percent of Americans make cashless purchases today. Slater made those comments during a recent appearance on the Iowa P-B-S program “Iowa Today.”
DES MOINES, IA
KGLO News

Man sentenced 52 years ago for northern Iowa crimes has died in prison

FORT MADISON — A man sent to prison for his involvement in a 1969 crime spree in northern Iowa has died in the Iowa State Penitentiary. According to Iowa court records, Elvin Gilroy was one of four men who broke out of a jail in St. Cloud, Minnesota in June of 1969. They stole a county car, ditched that vehicle and stole another car. They made their way south and robbed a grocery store in Spirit Lake, a filling station in Emmetsburg and the Fareway Store in Algona. Melvin Bay, the store manager in Algona, was shot during the robbery. He died ten days later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
KMTV 3 News Now

Iowa Ag Secretary candidates chart different courses for conservation, water quality

The candidates for Iowa secretary of agriculture offer sharp contrasts in terms of their priorities and assessments of the greatest challenges facing farmers. The state’s incumbent secretary of agriculture — Mike Naig, a Republican — touts his administration’s work in the past four years to expand markets for farmers to sustain the industry’s status quo, and he’s satisfied with the slow but steady progress they’ve made in protecting topsoil and the state’s streams.
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

Where’s the Highest Point in the State of Iowa?

Let's face it, compared to most states, Iowa seems pretty flat. It doesn't have any mountains, or large rolling hills, like its neighbor to the west, South Dakota. The closest thing the Hawkeye state has in comparison would be the Loess Hills, which are beautiful, but not very big compared to what other states have to offer.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s First Elder Abuse Criminal Law Goes Into Effect July 1st

Des Moines, Iowa — Elder abuse will become a specific criminal offense in Iowa for the first time tomorrow, July 1st. This year, the Iowa House and Senate unanimously passed Senate File 522, which was signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds. The legislation creates criminal penalties for elder abuse and enhances tools for law enforcement.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, July 5th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- A new law in Iowa allows police to search through a person’s garbage for criminal evidence without a warrant. But it’s at odds with an Iowa Supreme Court decision last year that said the search of a Clear Lake man’s trash without a warrant was an invasion of his privacy. Drake University law professor Bob Rigg says that decision stands despite the new law because “essentially the Iowa legislature cannot overrule the Iowa Supreme Court in interpreting what the Iowa Constitution (says).” The issue is likely to end up back before the state’s High Court, which will soon have a new member. Retiring Justice Brent Appel was part of the majority in the previous case, which means the new member could make a difference in the garbage-searching decision.
IOWA STATE
travelwithsara.com

Six Iowa Destinations You Need To Explore This Summer

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by the Iowa Lottery. All opinions are mine and nobody else’s. Summertime is in full swing and it’s time to get out and explore Iowa. My home state is filled with fun opportunities in many different places. Here are six of my favorite Iowa summer destinations that you need to explore this summer.
IOWA STATE
Vox

Otters are thriving in … Iowa?

A few years ago, a friend said he had spotted river otters just outside of Fairfield, a small town in southeast Iowa where I grew up. For most of my life, I thought Iowa was boring. It’s the land of cornfields and hog farms. One of the state’s only claims to fame is that it’s home to the world’s largest truck stop (with 900 truck parking spots, 24 private showers, and an onsite chiropractor and dentist).
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy