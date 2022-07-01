ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Hageman Issues Statement After First Congressional Debate

Douglas Budget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarriet Hageman, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, tonight clearly demonstrated why voters are fed up with Rep. Liz Cheney during a debate sponsored by Wyoming PBS in Sheridan. Hageman’s campaign manager, Carly Miller, issued the following statement:. “It was big of Liz Cheney...

www.douglas-budget.com

Comments / 1

